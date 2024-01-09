Some households live on pasta or potatoes. Hers exists on rice.

Because we eat so much rice, I returned to the shop several times for more bags. I was always curious about the blacked-out lettering. One day we put it under a bright light and made out what we weren’t supposed to see: “Not for sale.”

A Persian market opened near my house during the pandemic and I stopped by. I was looking for basmati white rice, which is a particularly delicious aromatic long-grain variety. When I saw stacks of gigantic sacks, I gasped. But there were smaller bags and I bought one that was about 2 pounds. Some of the lettering on the back of the package was inked out with a Sharpie.

Advertisement

I guess the idea is that if a retailer wants to taste a grower’s rice, the 2-pound bag is the sample. If you like the rice, here’s a 50-pound sack.

We are a rice household. Where others turn to pasta or potatoes as a central component of dinner, we make rice. For Christmas, I gave my husband a 25-pound burlap sack of basmati rice. We’re already making a dent in the big container we transferred most of it to. Madhur Jaffrey’s Shrimp Pullao, which is beautiful and golden, is a bright dish for dark winter days. It comes from the 50th Anniversary Edition of her 1973 book, “An Invitation to Indian Cooking,” which I’ve cooked from for years.

Many of the exciting recipes that we’re making today feature rice, the basis of dishes from the Far East, South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and other cuisines we’re very interested in.

“Rice is grown and consumed around the globe,” writes JJ Johnson in “The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table,” “and its role — in various cultures’ economies, ecology, and fare — has changed along with the civilizations who have touched it.”

Advertisement

Johnson, the chef-founder of Harlem-based FieldTrip, a group of rice-bowl restaurants whose tagline is “Rice Is Culture,” likes to rinse rise before cooking to remove excess starch, which yields fluffier grains. In the hefty, very good book “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji Lopez-Alt writes that he often skips the rinsing routine. I skip it, too.

Egg fried rice with "The Mix" from "The Wok" cookbook by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

Kenji’s Fried Rice begins with “the mix,” in which ground pork, chopped shrimp, soy sauce, ginger, and cornstarch go into the wok with cooked rice and eggs. He learned to make the mix from a San Francisco restaurateur and it elevates fried rice.

Standards in my rice repertoire: Rice with Vermicelli, which was served often when I went to Armenia several years ago; T’Beet, an old Iraqi Jewish dish in which chicken cooks almost completely covered with spicy rice; Butter Rice from the Japanese series “Midnight Diner.”

I found Bakhsh (Bukharian Rice Pilaf with Mixed Meats) in the cookbook “Shuk” by Einat Admony and Janna Gur, and really like the idea of adding heft to herb-scented rice with merguez sausage, ground beef, chicken thighs, and chicken livers.

One of the things I do with basmati is to partially blanch it, mix it with dried fruits and nuts, like a pilaf, spread it in an oiled baking dish, and roast a whole chicken (or parts) on top. The edges of the rice crisp and become saturated with poultry juices.

Advertisement

Rice pilaf with raisins, apricots, and almonds. Sheryl Julian

In all the rice cooking in my kitchen, I discovered that the standard 2:1 ratio of water to rice doesn’t work. Don’t follow package instructions on rice or you’ll end up with a mushy texture you won’t like. For 1 cup basmati white rice, I use 1¾ cups water. For brown rice, I use the same ratio: 1 cup brown rice to 1¾ cups water. Both need a pinch of salt.

You can use the standard method of bringing the water to a boil first, then adding the rice, covering the pan, and cooking for 15 minutes (white) or 35 to 40 minutes (brown). Or bring everything to a boil together, same timing. In either case, taste the rice and if it’s not tender, cook a minute or two longer. If there’s water in the pan, let it bubble uncovered over medium heat until it evaporates. Then — this is important — turn off the heat, lay a double thickness of paper towel on top of the pot, and recover. Leave for 10 minutes. This eliminates excess moisture in the pan.

In my house, rice also makes its way onto the dessert table. For a warming Baked Rice Pudding, I use jasmine rice (or any long-grain white rice). You cook the grains first, mix them with raisins, milk, sugar, and vanilla, and a cinnamon-sugar topping turns pleasingly crusty in the oven.

Advertisement

There’s still plenty of basmati in the burlap sack. The kitchen isn’t big enough to store it. In the basement, I’m worried the house mouse will get into it. From what I’ve seen recently, he has very good taste.





























.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.