Worth celebrating: Dry January’s tastier and more fun than ever

With non-alcoholic beer and mocktails becoming more and more popular among consumers , bars and restaurants across the country have been tasked with creating beverages that give non-drinkers tasty substitutes for a night out. There’s a fine line between a delicious virgin drink and a hodgepodge of imitation flavors, but a well-executed, zero-proof drink can pay dividends and bring in new customers.

“It’s hoppy, it’s crisp, it’s crushable, and you wouldn’t drink it and go ‘Oh, that’s different,’” he said. “The goal is how to make it taste like another beer we’d make and not something weird.”

At Night Shift Brewing , a restaurant and taproom with locations in Everett and the North End, there’s a brand new beer, Featherweight IPA, on tap to ring in the New Year. It has hints of mango, tangerine, and no alcohol, but according to Michael Oxton, the company’s co-founder, it tastes like the real thing.

The non-alcoholic drink industry has exploded in recent years and is still expanding at a rapid rate. According to Forbes, as of 2022, it’s worth over $11 billion — up from $8 billion in 2018 — and will continue to grow at an even faster pace over the next four years. This meteoric rise has pushed establishments to challenge the public’s notions of what a booze-free drink can be.

A Chamomile Lime Rickey mocktail. David Malosh/NYT

“Historically, people are used to, ‘We’ll throw some juice in a glass,’” said Lou Charbonneau, beverage director at Hecate in Back Bay. “So much care has gone into everything else, why wouldn’t we also put the same amount of care into non-alcoholics?”

The creative freedom that comes with producing a dry drink is very exciting to Charbonneau, and something he’s taken full advantage of. On the “Dry Spells” menu at Hecate, for instance, customers can treat themselves to the Vimana, an Indian-inspired mocktail combining the flavors of pistachio, mango, and salted lassi.

“There’s plenty of really delicious beverages that aren’t just a medley of juices,” he said. “So how do we take that and make something fun and cool and just as elaborate as everything else, just without alcohol?”

Some unique challenges accompany the creation of a high-quality mocktail. The lack of alcohol doesn’t just change the effects the drink has on the consumer, it alters the flavor balance. This requires creative solutions, like for a non-alcoholic margarita, where it can be difficult to mimic the taste and texture of tequila. (Charbonneau recommends unripened grape juice.)

“There are flavors that you can’t necessarily achieve as easily without the alcohol,” he said. “Considering that deficit that you’re working with and trying to bridge it is important.”

In the case of non-alcoholic beer, there are a few different tried and true brewing methods. A few of them, according to Joe Mashburn, head brewer at Night Shift Brewing, present issues, and deterred them from making batches in the past — either due to high expenses or a low-quality taste. However, new advances are being made each year, including one that caught the attention of Mashburn in 2023.

“We started working on [Featherweight] two years ago, but we fell off it for a while because we couldn’t find something we were excited about,” he said. “Then I started reading about new yeast strands that were coming out.” These strands can better ferment without converting sugars into alcohol, creating a tastier alternative to typical zero-proof beer.

“Over this past year, we’ve done three batches,” he said. “It took two to say ‘no that’s not good,’ and [Featherweight] was the third stab with a tweaked process.”

Seth Freidus runs Good Company in Charlestown. Elissa Garza

These new techniques, more than anything, have been driven by consumer demand. Seth Freidus, who’s worked as a bartender for 18 years and is owner of Good Company in Charlestown, has always had zero-proof cocktails on his menus, but he says it’s only recently he’s seen bars and restaurants put more care into their virgin drinks.

He also added that investing resources into crafting good mocktails is a good way to bring in more money on a per-drink basis. “I’d much rather sell a $6 to $15 non-alcoholic drink than a $2 soda water,” he said.

Though non-alcoholic drink sales may never rival the alternative, the quality of these drinks is ever-increasing, and presents a more enjoyable option from a flavor perspective than one might expect.

“I don’t want to make a product that anyone has to caveat and say, ‘This is good for non-alcoholic beer,’” said Mashburn. “You wouldn’t want anyone to say, ‘That book is good, except for the writing.’”





