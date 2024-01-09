A neighbor is spreading false fears about new arrivals to a shelter in town

The state set up a shelter for migrant families in Quincy. My neighbor, who’s very close to my wife and me, read some inaccurate and fear-mongering post that basically painted these migrants as criminals and got worried and vocal about it. What should I do to gently assuage their fear and give more of an affirmative nudge? P.S. We and our neighbors are all Chinese immigrants, and the post was from a Chinese social media app.

Tension in Quincy about the shelter is a very real phenomenon, and it’s sad. I commend your desire to change this dynamic.

Start by listening to your neighbor, not by talking. Your neighbor is wrong about the immigrants­ — news reporting confirms it — but has anyone ever become less afraid by being told “There’s nothing to be afraid of”? I doubt it.

Humans in general are terrible at assessing danger: We overestimate the likelihood of rare but dramatic events, ignore slow-moving catastrophes, and are too trusting of those “like us” and too quick to blame newcomers. We excel, however, at identifying danger. People are scared of the prospect of violence, disease, losing loved ones, poverty. Those things are indeed terrifying, so being told “Don’t worry about it” can feel like gaslighting.

So find out what, specifically, your neighbor is afraid of. Is their concern more collective or more personal? Do they worry that the visibility of new arrivals is going to stoke anti-immigrant prejudice among existing neighbors? Are they afraid of theft? Then shift the conversation to productive ways of learning about and reducing whatever threat they perceive. The point isn’t how rational the fear is. It’s that it’s easier for people to have an open mind when their fears are allayed.

This approach is more likely to keep the lines of communication open; your neighbor will feel that you fundamentally get it, even if there are areas of disagreement between you. If your neighbor reduces their anxiety, that process will almost certainly end up debunking some of their misconceptions and biases. You can’t fight Big Scary X without having an accurate understanding of Big Scary X, and gaining that understanding can be quite eye-opening when blame is misplaced.

You can make an effort to get to know the recent arrivals, and allay your neighbor’s fears by telling them about the individuals you’ve met. Are you also on the app you mention? If so, you can promote an accurate counternarrative about the new families. Post about how something you saw reminded you of an anecdote from your own early days in the United States and the challenges of finding yourself in a new place, for example. Speaking up positively about the truth is more effective (and better for your own mental health) than arguing with negative fear-mongering. Call on shared cultural values in any discussion of the immigrant families. I don’t know what those might be in a Chinese context, but you do and that’s what matters — you know when your neighbors aren’t living up to who they want to be.

















Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.