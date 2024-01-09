Combine bananas and nuts for two simple but delicious dessert recipes

The peel-and-eat appeal of bananas may seem basic, but we have plenty of tricks for bringing out their sophisticated side. In addition to slightly tangy and distinctly tropical flavors, bananas also develop vanilla and floral notes as they ripen. At Milk Street, this complex sweetness makes bananas the star of some of our favorite baking recipes. We luxe up a classic banana bread with toasted hazelnuts for an especially rich, tender loaf. We also use bananas as the filling for quick-and-easy hand pies, a dessert that comes together in less than an hour, thanks to a few speedy shortcuts.

Banana-Hazelnut Bread

Makes one 9-inch loaf

Advertisement

At the now-closed ultra-modern Black Isle Bakery in Berlin, owner Ruth Barry baked a small array of simple but well-crafted treats — homey, inviting goodies such as loaf cakes, cookies, buns, and tarts. We thought her banana hazelnut loaf was especially delicious, the nut and fruit flavors in perfect balance and the crumb extremely moist and tender. It also happens to be dairy- and egg-free. Once cooled, the bread will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days; after that, it can be refrigerated for a couple days longer, but bring to room temperature before serving.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Be sure the bananas are not underripe — for the best flavor and texture, the unpeeled bananas should be darkly speckled on the outside and very soft on the inside. And, be careful not to over-toast the hazelnuts. Aim for lightly golden so the nuts that are chopped and sprinkled on top of the loaf don’t become too dark during baking.

98 grams (¾ cup) hazelnuts

210 grams (1¾ cups) cake flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon table salt

400 grams (1½ cups) mashed ripe bananas (from 3 to 4 large bananas)

Advertisement

160 grams (¾ cup) white sugar

1/3 cup grape-seed or other neutral oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar (or white sugar)

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Put the hazelnuts in a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and toast in the oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Cool to room temperature. If the nuts are skin-on, rub them in a clean kitchen towel to remove as much of the skin as possible (it’s fine if some remains). Roughly chop 33 grams (¼ cup) of the hazelnuts and set aside.

Mist the loaf pan with cooking spray, then line it with an 8-by-14-inch piece of kitchen parchment or foil, allowing the excess to overhang the long sides of the pan. Mist the parchment or foil with cooking spray.

In a food processor, combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and the remaining 65 grams (½ cup) hazelnuts. Process until the nuts are finely ground, 30 to 45 seconds. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl, then return the food processor bowl and blade to the base.

To the processor, add the bananas, white sugar, oil, and vanilla. Process until smooth, creamy, and aerated, about 30 seconds. Add the banana mix to the dry ingredients and fold with a silicone spatula until just combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle evenly with the turbinado sugar and chopped hazelnuts. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean, about 50 to 55 minutes.

Advertisement

Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then lift the loaf out of the pan using the parchment or foil. Set the bread on the rack and cool completely. Peel off and discard the parchment or foil before slicing.

Banana-Cashew Hand Pies Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Banana-Cashew Hand Pies

Makes 8 hand pies

For these fun, easy-to-make hand pies, we use store-bought, refrigerated pie crusts (the type sold rolled or flat, not those fitted into a disposable pie plate); they’re typically sold two to a box. The baking temperature varies by brand, so check the directions and set your oven to the temperature indicated. The pies are great warm or at room temperature.

1 large egg

3 tablespoons coconut milk or half-and-half, divided

1 cup roughly mashed ripe banana (from 1 large or 2 medium bananas)

2 tablespoons packed light or dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tablespoon dark rum

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of table salt

Box of two 9-inch, refrigerated pie crusts (see headnote)

3 tablespoons finely chopped cashews or peanuts

Heat the oven, with a rack in the middle position, to the temperature indicated on the pie crust packaging. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon coconut milk; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons coconut milk, and the banana, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.

Advertisement

Lay 1 pie crust on the counter; keep the second in the packaging to prevent it from drying out.

Using a metal bench scraper or pizza wheel, cut the crust into quadrants, forming 4 triangles. Brush each piece with egg mixture. Spoon 1½ tablespoons of the banana mixture onto the center of each triangle, then enclose the filling by folding the triangle in half along its center line; align the corners. Using the tines of a fork, seal and crimp the two non-folded edges. Place the pies on the prepared baking sheet.

Repeat the process with the remaining pie crust and filling; place the pies on the baking sheet with the first batch, spacing them evenly apart.

Brush the tops of the pies with egg mixture. Using the fork, poke 3 sets of holes, 1 inch apart, in the top crust of each. Sprinkle with the nuts, evenly dividing them. Bake until the pies are golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes, rotating the baking sheet about halfway through.

Cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack for about 5 minutes, then transfer the pies directly to the rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.