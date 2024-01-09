At Boston’s high-flying charter schools, academic performance plummeted during the pandemic

But a quick turnaround remains elusive. Nearly all of Boston’s 15 independently run charters are struggling to boost MCAS scores, which tumbled dramatically during the pandemic, and are grappling with high rates of student absences, according to a Globe review.

Behind their success was strong reliance on the same techniques researchers are now pushing districts nationwide to adopt for a post-pandemic recovery: longer school days and years, high-dose tutoring, and a laser-like focus on each student’s academic needs.

Boston charter schools appeared well poised two years ago for a dramatic rebound in academic performance when classrooms reopened after the pandemic shutdown. The schools long ago earned a national reputation for working magic with academically struggling students from low-income households, propelling them to the top of MCAS exams and onto college.

Kylee Vargas Russo studied in class at Conservatory Lab Charter School. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As schools across Massachusetts try to get academic achievement back on track, the challenges confronting Boston charters reveal the most effective interventions will go only so far for schools largely serving low-income students, like Boston charters do, even when they had previously been high performing.

“Everybody around the state should be paying attention to this,” said Thomas Kane, an economist with the Harvard Graduate School of Education, who has been tracking the recovery nationwide. “How we respond will have implications for future economic inequality.”

Kane’s research has found widening gaps nationwide between high-poverty and low-poverty schools during the pandemic; most Massachusetts districts that have fully recovered are in affluent suburbs.

The extent to which Boston charters have fallen is staggering. In one of the most dramatic shifts, scores on the 10th-grade math exam at Boston charters now lag behind Boston Public Schools: Only 34 percent of charter students met or exceeded expectations last spring, down from 53 percent in 2019. By contrast, 39 percent of BPS 10th graders met or exceeded expectations last spring, compared to 47 percent in 2019.

On other MCAS tests, Boston charters outperform or are tied with BPS, but are below their 2019 levels.

Charter school performance has plunged for several reasons. Most notably, many charter schools shortened their school days during the nearly two years of remote learning so students didn’t have too much screen time and struggled to build the same kinds of relationships with their students, according to charter leaders.

“Our teachers did everything in their power to connect with students, setting up private Zooms and getting on the phone ... but it wasn’t the same as if they were there with them” in a classroom, said Jenna Ogundipe, executive director of Boston Collegiate Charter School.

The academic decline illustrates how COVID-19 disproportionately affected low-income communities, forcing school buildings in high-poverty districts, including Boston charters, to remain closed longer. That ultimately put low-income students at greater disadvantage because they typically have fewer educational resources at home.

“In many of these communities, students lost the equivalent of a year’s worth of learning,” Kane said, compared to a national average of a half year of instruction in math and a third in reading.

Students in a fourth grade classroom at Conservatory Lab Charter School. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kane said the strategies Boston charters have long used to boost student achievement, such as extended days, should help them improve quicker than other high-poverty schools, but only if they can get student absences under control.

Boston’s charter schools never planned on keeping classrooms closed as long as they did. Most had hoped to get classrooms back in full swing in fall 2020, six months into the shutdown. But too many families feared their children would catch COVID. Medical restrictions among some staffers also presented challenges in reopening.

The first year of MCAS scores in 2021, after a one-year testing hiatus, immediately sounded alarms as Boston charters, which had typically outperformed BPS, experienced much deeper declines in achievement.

For instance, overall math results in grades 3-8 fell by nearly 30 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, with only 20 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations. The decline tied charter performance with BPS, which had a smaller drop in math scores, the Globe review found.

MCAS scores have shown some improvements some tests since then, but still trail their 2019 levels. Tenth-grade math scores actually hit a new low last spring. A bright spot has been relatively stable 10th-grade English scores.

Tim Nicolette, executive director of Massachusetts Charter Public School Association, defended the performance of Boston charters.

“We know it can’t be completed overnight but we are making significant progress and we are deeply committed to this work of supporting students,” he said.

At KIPP Academy in Mattapan, where MCAS scores are notably lower than in 2019, leaders are frustrated with the sluggish recovery and are devising ways to expand some successes they’ve had.

“Do I want it to take three or four years? No, I want it to happen right now,” said Nikki Barnes, KIPP’s executive director, but she added, “I have not lost hope that we will get it done.”

Across Massachusetts, a full academic recovery could take up to five years, according to state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

To bolster performance, charters have reinstated longer days, expanded tutoring, and adjusted lessons to address learning gaps.

Many schools also have provided more opportunities for students to work on projects together aimed at enlivening instruction and improving student attendance. Charter leaders said it took longer than they expected for students to settle back into classrooms and many students are still grappling with the isolation and trauma they experienced during the pandemic.

Boston Collegiate, where MCAS scores lag behind their 2019 levels by various degrees, has intertwined academic recovery with a strong sense of belonging. The school, which serves nearly 700 students in grades 5-12 in Dorchester, added social workers, counselors, and extracurricular activities, and has individualized student instruction.

“If students don’t feel like they are seen or if they don’t feel loved or safe ... they are not going to raise their hand and ask a question,” said Ogundipe. “So they need that strong sense of belonging and they need rigorous instruction.”

Yet Boston Collegiate like other schools nationwide is grappling with high absenteeism. Among Boston’s 15 charters, nearly a third of all students during the last school year were chronically absent, — meaning they missed at least 18 days — which was similar to the national average.

“We got really good during the pandemic in telling students to stay home and now we have to do undo that,” said Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, a national advocacy organization.

Solving the problem could prove difficult for Boston charters, she said, because most are probably tackling their first attendance crisis.

State data indicates that is likely the case. All 15 Boston charters ended the last school year with more than 20 percent of students chronically missing school, according to the Globe review. That’s up from only six charters having those rates during the 2018-19 school year.

When rates exceed 20 percent, schools need broad strategies rather than just case-by-case management.

One charter school, Conservatory Lab in Dorchester, is offering some inspiration for the hope of a rebound. On the 2023 MCAS exams, the K-8 school, which serves about 450 students, met or exceeded all academic recovery improvement targets set by the state, which named it a school of recognition. On several tests, the school scored substantially higher than in 2019.

“You have to look at it like any problem or any trauma that you have ... how do you put the pieces back together,” said Nicole Mack, the school’s executive director. “The work is not done by any means.”









James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.