Boston man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 Roxbury killing

A 29-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday, one day after jury selection began in a first-degree murder trial for the man and an alleged accomplice in the fatal 2021 beating and stabbing of 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia who came to the defense of his girlfriend in Roxbury, officials said.
Derrell Sanford pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Suffolk Superior Court and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 5, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Sanford’s defense attorney and prosecutors both recommended a sentence of seven to 10 years in state prison, court records show. Sanford’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jury selection will continue in the trial of Sanford’s co-defendant, Dravon Robinson, 39, of Everett, according to prosecutors.
Sanford’s father, 51-year-old Karonn Brown, of Mattapan, was convicted of first-degree murder in Garcia’s killing by a Suffolk County jury in November, the Globe previously reported.
On Aug. 8, 2021, Robinson was driving in Roxbury with Sanford and Brown in the vehicle, and the three men were “approaching women in the area,” prosecutors said. They parked near Garcia’s girlfriend and got out to confront her, and when Garcia ran over to defend the woman, prosecutors say Sanford, Robinson, and Brown beat and stabbed him.
Garcia was taken to a hospital, where he died. Much of the confrontation was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
