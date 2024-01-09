Carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas, can be a killer. Here’s how to stay safe.

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning is a possible cause in the deaths of three adults found inside a single-family home on Cottage Street in Nahant on Monday evening. “While the investigation remains active and ongoing, Nahant firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home, and foul play is not suspected at this time,’' the town’s police and fire chief said in a joint statement Monday.

“Carbon monoxide, or ‘CO,’ is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you,’’ according to the agency website.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses just 13 words to summarize what carbon monoxide is.

Advertisement

The investigation is continuing.

According to State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine’s office, Massachusetts firefighters detected carbon monoxide 4,990 times during on-site investigations in 2022, slightly higher than the 10-year average of 4,750 instances where CO was detected by responding firefighters. About half of the CO hazards were detected between December and February when home heating systems are in regular use, according to Davine’s office.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

The number one source of carbon monoxide in the home is malfunctioning home heating systems, and 90 percent of carbon monoxide investigations are conducted at residential properties in Massachusetts, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The CDC says carbon monoxide is a deadly threat to anyone although children and seniors are more likely to become ill.

“Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, more than 100,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 14,000 are hospitalized,” according to the CDC.

Carbon monoxide is generated by burning fuel in “cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces,” the CDC said.

The gas is colorless, odorless, and can build up inside a residence to dangerous levels without anyone noticing it, the CDC says. Symptoms can include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. the CDC said. “CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.”

Advertisement

“If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms,” the CDC said.

So how can you keep yourself and your family safe?

The state fire marshal’s office notes that carbon monoxide detectors are required to be installed in residences under Massachusetts law.

“Please, be sure you have working alarms on every level of your home and test them every month to be sure you and your loved ones are protected from this invisible killer,” according to Davine’s office.

But there are additional ways to keep yourself safe as well, according to the CDC.

º Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas or oil burning appliance serviced by a professional every year.

º Make sure that any vents and flues in your home and garage are clear of blockages and debris. That includes clearing snow away from vents.

º Never use a grill or portable camping stove in your home or in an enclosed space, like a vehicle or tent.

º Do not run a generator, vehicle, or any kind of gas-powered engine in an enclosed space or within 20 feet of an enclosed space.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.