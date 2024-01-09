The short, strange end to Claudine Gay’s once-promising Harvard presidency

But just four days after Gay’s sudden resignation as Harvard’s president, the mood was also somber. At halftime, Healey walked down from the stands, where she’d been sitting with family and friends. She took a seat beside Gay and put an arm around the back of her chair.

It was a victory they could both appreciate. Healey is a former member of the team. Gay, Healey said, “goes to a lot of the women’s games,” and knows the players.

They sat together courtside on Saturday, two pathbreaking Massachusetts leaders and Harvard alums — Governor Maura Healey and former Harvard University president Claudine Gay — watching the Crimson women’s basketball team beat the school’s biggest rival, Yale.

“We talked about how she was doing, how she was feeling,” Healey said. “You know, the moment.” As they spoke, a procession of students, alumni, and other fans stopped to offer words of support or a hug to Gay, Healey recalled.

When the buzzer blared, the players came by, too. “Everyone gave her a hug,” Healey said.

The procession of well-wishers at the game was just one of the surreal scenes in a month-long saga that began with Gay squaring off against Republican lawmakers during a heated Capitol Hill hearing and ended with her returning, prematurely, to her old life as a scholar and professor after the shortest Harvard presidency in history.

It exemplified the dissonance between what Harvard’s governing boards and Gay herself had imagined as the promise of her tenure — that she, a deliberate and careful administrator, could lead Harvard through a period of extraordinary upheaval in academia, including the end of affirmative action — and the reality that it had all come undone after just six months.

The end had arrived, oddly, 4,000 miles away from Cambridge, in a hotel room in Rome.

That’s where Gay was on the evening of Dec. 27 when she had a call with the person who had been, just months earlier, perhaps her biggest backer.

Former secretary of commerce Penny Pritzker, who is the top member of Harvard’s oversight board known as the Corporation, was on the line, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Gay was facing unrelenting controversies, including mounting plagiarism allegations. The Corporation members, by then, felt the situation was likely untenable, according to one of the sources, who is close to the Corporation.

Before she hung up, Gay said she would resign, according to the two people familiar with the matter.

That call came after a week of uncertainty and stress. While in Italy, on a long-planned family vacation, Gay had spoken with members of the Corporation, according to the source close to the board.

But the decision about whether her presidency would survive was largely out of her hands; it was up to the Corporation.

The Corporation members — among them business titans, heirs, and former university leaders — had dispersed for the winter break. They spent the days around Christmas grappling with the question of whether Gay could continue to effectively lead the university, according to the person close to the Corporation.

Despite the holiday break, the negative stories in the press, the op-eds calling for Gay’s resignation, and the rounds of social media recriminations aimed at Gay, and at the Corporation members themselves, did not relent.

Alumni, donors, and faculty bombarded the members with concerns, according to the person close to the Corporation. There was a growing sense among them that the maelstrom might never end.

Before the winter break, when Gay and some of the Corporation members were still in Cambridge, the possibility of Gay’s presidency continuing — of it lasting years, or more than a decade, as some had expected — had still been real.

On Dec. 20, she had sent them her plan for the spring semester. She intended to focus on combating antisemitism and Islamophobia, and on restoring calm to a campus that had been roiled since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to a person familiar with the plan.

She also wanted Harvard to examine “institutional neutrality” — the idea, now gaining traction in higher education, that schools should refrain from taking official positions on weighty social and political matters.

Some Harvard professors have argued that such a policy could have spared Harvard some of the turmoil it has experienced since the school’s initial statement on the Hamas attack brought denunciations, and kicked off the months of controversies. Universities, they say, should be forums for debates, not actors in them.

The Corporation members and Gay had discussed the priorities outlined in the plan, according to the person close to the Corporation.

But the plagiarism claims were looming. The same day Gay sent her plan, Harvard acknowledged several instances of “duplicative language without appropriate attribution” in her PhD dissertation, which would be updated. That added to previously announced corrections to two of Gay’s journal articles that had some instances of “inadequate citation.”

There had been a moment, early in the saga, when it seemed the plagiarism scandal might have been put to rest. After the first two rounds of allegations had emerged on Dec. 10 and 11, the 11 appointed members of the Corporation known as fellows had unanimously backed her.

“President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” they wrote in a Dec. 12 statement.

In the face of extraordinary and vile animus against Gay, the school’s first Black president, including racist hate mail and threats that led to a 24-hour police presence at her home, much of the Harvard community had stood behind her.

Hundreds of Harvard faculty members had signed letters, as well, decrying calls for her resignation coming from beyond the campus’s walls. Conservative lawmakers and activists, they said, shouldn’t be able to sway the university.

They had just seen the president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, resign on Dec. 9 after condemnations of her testimony at the congressional hearing. Gay herself had apologized for her similar testimony. “I am sorry,” she told the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper. “Words matter.”

Eventually, Gay’s bulwark of faculty support, like the Corporation’s backing, would erode. Then came that phone call in Rome. Maybe it had been inevitable.

But if there was a moment when she could have changed the outcome, it was likely in Washington, on Dec. 5, in a Capitol Hill hearing room.

There, after hours of contentious testimony, Representative Elise Stefanik posed the decisive question, one that Gay would come to view as “a well-laid trap.”

“Dr. Gay, at Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?” the Republican asked.

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay said.

