Don’t panic over Classical High School’s latest rating. But don’t ignore it, either.

Nobody is taking anything away from your child. You don’t have to move to Barrington or enroll at Wheeler tomorrow. As Cristiana Quinn, one of the state’s sharpest college admissions advisors told me, “I don’t see this hurting Classical in college admissions because right now that’s counterbalanced by the need for colleges to recruit talented minority students.”

Classical is still a symbol of excellence in the capital city – for the whole state, really – with a college acceptance rate that is routinely around 98 percent, some of the best SAT scores around, and a level of diversity that is unrivaled among the other top high schools in Rhode Island.

Attention parents of Classical High School students in Providence: You have no reason to freak out over the prestigious exam school’s steep drop from four stars to two stars in the state’s latest accountability ratings of every public school in Rhode Island.

So take a deep breath.

But you shouldn’t ignore, make excuses for, or seek to tinker with the evaluation process that spit out Classical’s surprisingly low rating for the 2022-2023 school year either.

Because the system got it right.

Classical isn’t serving multilingual learners (MLL) as well as it should in a district where those students are the fastest-growing population. That’s a failure by Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Superintendent Javier Montañez, who should be fighting for more MLL students to attend Classical and doing everything they can to ensure those students are successful once they are admitted.

“We, as a district community, must continue to work to better meet their needs,” Montañez wrote in a letter home to parents, which also reminded families that MLL students must take a test in English to gain admittance to Classical. “We, at the district, are committed to getting educators the training and support that they need to continue to support these students.”

A first-time spotlight on a high-profile school

For those who aren’t intimately familiar with school accountability ratings, they’ve been mandated by the federal government for a little over two decades now, first through No Child Left Behind and later through the Every Student Succeeds Act. They’re designed to inform the public on the progress being made in schools on a variety of factors, but results and growth on standardized tests is usually the most significant.

In most years, the focus is on the lowest-performing schools, and there is usually some flavor of reform that is required to help those schools improve. Rhode Island’s education leaders have done a fairly good job at identifying the worst schools. But they deserve one star (or less) for helping them show any meaningful improvement over the past 20 years.

Classical’s drop to two stars is the first time there’s a spotlight on a high-profile school that is widely considered to be excellent, but is now receiving a mediocre rating.

Classical earned lots of four- and five-star ratings in the categories of achievement, growth, graduation rates, diploma-plus (which means college credits or another type of certificate on top of a diploma), and the combination of low absenteeism and low suspension rates. But it earned just two stars for English language proficiency among its MLL students.

Under the state’s rating system, a school can be rated only as high as its weakest category - hence Classical’s two-star rating.

A lack of diversity is rewarded

Why hasn’t this been a problem in the past? Because historically, Classical hasn’t admitted enough MLL students to even receive a rating in this category.

This is a trend among nearly all of the top-rated schools in the state.

Out of the 50 elementary, middle, and high schools across Rhode Island that earned a rating of four or five stars, 45 of them didn’t have enough MLL students to qualify for that category – which means they’re essentially being rewarded for their lack of diversity.

In Providence, more than a third of the district’s students are multilingual learners, and that number is projected to reach 50 percent by the end of the decade. In recent years, Classical has faced pressure from me, and more importantly, from the Department of Justice, to admit more MLL students.

I think the district should aim to have MLLs make up 10 percent of Classical’s students – it’s nowhere close right now – but it can do that only if Principal Scott Barr gets better support from Infante-Green and Montañez.

That means more money. For helping more teachers become ESL-certified, and for providing more support for MLL students, not just at Classical, but everywhere in Rhode Island.

“This student population has been increasing across the state, and in high schools across all our communities, including Classical here in Providence,” Montañez wrote in his letter to Classical parents. “This is why both Governor Dan McKee and Commissioner Infante-Green have continually advocated for increased funding and support for this student group.”

Maybe they have. But it hasn’t been nearly enough.

The biggest problem I see with the current ratings system is that students get the brunt of the criticism for a problem that adults have taken too long to address.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.