Ethics panel dismisses GOP complaint against R.I. Speaker Shekarchi

Following a closed-door session, Ethics Commission chairwoman Marisa A. Quinn announced that the commission voted 5 to 0 that probable cause did not exist to believe Shekarchi violated the ethics code. Two commission recused themselves from the vote.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Ethics Commission on Tuesday dismissed a complaint filed against Democratic House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi by the state Republican Party chairman alleging he pushed for a bill in 2017 that would have benefitted a client of his law firm.

“I would like to thank the Ethics Commission and staff for its careful and comprehensive review and its unanimous dismissal of the groundless and frivolous complaint filed against me by the Republican Party,” he said. “The Ethics Commission members and staff consistently demonstrated professionalism and adherence to the principles embodied by the Code of Ethics.

“By filing this baseless complaint, the Republican Party attempted to distract me from important priorities like providing safe affordable housing for every Rhode Islander,” Shekarchi said. “My resolve could never be shaken. I am pleased this matter has been concluded and look forward to continuing to address the many important issues facing the people of Rhode Island.”

In May 2023, Rhode Island Republican Party chairman Joe Powers filed an ethics complaint against Speaker Shekarchi, alleging that he pushed for a bill in 2017 that would have benefitted a client of his law firm.

The Ethics Commission complaint focuses on a failed attempt to amend the “Right Farm to Act” to allow up to 10 weddings each year on farms of 15 acres or more. Powers claims the bill, which passed the House but not the Senate, would have benefitted a Shekarchi client, Gerald Zarrella Sr., who had an appeal before the state Supreme Court to host weddings on his 32-acre farm in Exeter.

The complaint argues that Shekarchi violated sections of the ethics code that prohibit using public office to benefit business associates. It said Shekarchi was performing legal work for businesses associated with Zarrella by, for example, representing Zarrella Associates on a zoning petition before the Warwick Zoning Board.

The Democrat-turned-Republican Zarrella served as co-chair of former President Donald J. Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign in Rhode Island.

The 2017 legislation was designed to financially benefit a very small group of large farms in towns that prohibited farm owners from hosting weddings for a fee, the complaint states. And the bill would have benefited Shekarchi’s client more than others because it could have ended a pending appeal before the state Supreme Court appeal in favor of his client, the complaint claims.

“In 2016, voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution to give the Ethics Commission clear authority over the legislative activities of state legislators,” the complaint says. “The Ethics Commission should use that authority to investigate and fine Shekarchi. The Ethics Commission needs to make it clear that lawyers, when serving as a legislator, are supposed to do what is the best interest of their constituents, not their clients.”

In response, Shekarchi issued a statement calling the complaint “totally without merit.”

“It is yet another baseless political attack from the Republicans, who have been opposed to my efforts to provide much-needed housing relief,” Shekarchi said. “The Republican Party continues to be out of step with Rhode Islanders who are suffering during a severe housing crisis. This is clearly a misguided attempt to distract from the important work being addressed in the final weeks of the legislative session.”

The Ethics Commission staff wrote an 18-page investigative report, concluding that Shekarchi was not a “business associate” of Zarrella at the time of the 2017 House vote. The report said Zarrella’s son, Gerald P. Zarrella Jr., owned and operated Zarrella & Associates — not Gerald P. Zarrella Sr. — and it said Shekarchi did not represent Zarrella Development Corp. at the time of the House vote.

“In the absence of a business associate relationship between (Shekarchi) and Zarrella Sr., (Shekarchi) was not required to recuse from taking official actions with respect to the proposed legislation,” the report concluded.

But even if Shekarchi and Zarrella Sr. had been business associates, the report said the conflict-of-interest provision of the ethics code would not apply because that legislation would not have benefitted Zarrella to a greater extent than others in that group of farm owners. The state contains 163 farms of 15 acres of more that had ordinances banning weddings, the report said.

The commission voted to dismiss the complaint “with prejudice,” meaning that it cannot be resubmitted after fixing a technical issue, for example. The two commission members who recused themselves from the vote were Lauren E. Jones, a lawyer who has represented the House speaker in the past, and Hugo L. Ricci Jr., who is related to one of Shekarchi’s lawyer, Albert E. Medici Jr.

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said the Ethics Commission staff conducted “a thorough investigation” of the complaint. He noted that the commission agreed with the staff’s conclusion that Shekarchi was not a business associate of Zarrella Sr. at the time of the vote, and that the class exception would have applied in any case.

“Regardless of the outcome, this investigation demonstrates the value of the Ethics Commission once again having jurisdiction over legislators, something Common Cause fought to successfully achieve in 2016,” Marion said. “This is the most thorough investigation of a legislator since that jurisdiction was restored. Rhode Islanders deserve to know is legislators are serving the public interest, not their private interests.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.