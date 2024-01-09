fb-pixelExplore the results of the Suffolk/Globe/USA TODAY poll of New Hampshire primary voters - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Explore the results of the Suffolk/Globe/USA TODAY poll of New Hampshire primary voters

By Kirkland An Globe Staff,Updated January 9, 2024, 48 minutes ago
A voter left a voting booth at the Town Hall polling place in Francestown, N.H. in 2020.Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times

A new poll from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and USA TODAY finds that former president Donald Trump is leading the field of GOP challengers by nearly 20 percentage points in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

The poll also asked likely voters about how issues like immigration and inflation might affect their vote on Jan. 23, plus asked Democrats whether they plan to write in President Biden in the Democratic primary race. The poll of 1,000 likely primary voters was taken from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Explore the full results below.

Read the topline results

Read the full results

Kirkland An can be reached at kirkland.an@globe.com.