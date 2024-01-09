Explore the results of the Suffolk/Globe/USA TODAY poll of New Hampshire primary voters

A new poll from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and USA TODAY finds that former president Donald Trump is leading the field of GOP challengers by nearly 20 percentage points in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

The poll also asked likely voters about how issues like immigration and inflation might affect their vote on Jan. 23, plus asked Democrats whether they plan to write in President Biden in the Democratic primary race. The poll of 1,000 likely primary voters was taken from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.