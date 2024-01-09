FAFSA error could mean students get less college financial aid. Here’s what to know.

Lawmakers three years ago passed two laws to shorten and streamline the form. But during the recent soft launch period, students and their parents had difficulty accessing the new 2024-25 form online, sometimes waiting hours or days before they could complete it. The application also has an error, first reported by the Washington Post , which has families worried students will not receive the full amount of financial aid they should be eligible for.

An effort to simplify the Free Application for Federal Students Aid, or FAFSA, and increase the number of low-income students who can access grants, scholarships, and student loans instead has turned into a messy rollout, which could mean students receive less financial aid.

More than one million students already have applied, and the U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday the form is now available 24/7.

The agency didn’t acknowledge the problems families faced trying to access the form, but on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the department was “putting affordable higher education within the reach of 610,000 students from families with low incomes who will now be eligible for Pell Grants for the very first time.”

Here’s how their aid could be affected.

What is the error?

As part of the streamlined program, the legislation instructs the Department of Education to use a new formula to determine how much financial aid students are eligible for by excluding a larger amount of a family’s income from the equation. The higher a family’s income in the formula, the less aid the student is eligible for.

The equation is also supposed to take inflation into account; according to the Washington Post, the rollout of the new form for the 2024-25 school year was supposed to use the consumer price index from April 2020 to April 2023, during which inflation soared to record levels.

But higher education advocates and interest groups raised the alarm in October after noticing the redesigned process used older data, which could mean students will incorrectly receive less financial aid than they are eligible for.

What comes next?

The federal government has two main options for how to proceed.

The Washington Post reported in December that the Department of Education will leave the formula as is for now “because of timing and data constraints.” That would prevent colleges from facing further delays in determining what aid packages schools offer to students — even if that means students receive less money than Congress intended. The department will then make the appropriate adjustments for the 2025-26 school year, but it doesn’t appear students will receive funds retroactively.

However, NPR reported this week the department is now considering updating the equation with the latest inflation data for the 2024-25 school year, which means students would have to wait longer to receive financial aid offers from schools. Colleges depend on FAFSA data to make those calculations.

A rocky debut

The process already has faced significant delays this year due to the rollout of the new application.

In past years, the FAFSA form has gone live at the start of October, but for this cycle, families were not able to access the application until its soft launch on Dec. 30. The form was only available during specific time frames on specific days, and the department had warned it would be offline at times for maintenance. According to the Washington Post, many families ran into technical issues accessing the application.

The department announced Monday that the streamlined form should now be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for families.

Who is eligible?

All students who are considering applying to college or a trade school should apply. The basic eligibility requirements for FAFSA include:

demonstrated financial need (though all students are encouraged to apply, even if you’re concerned your family income might be too high)

status as a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen

have a valid U.S. Social Security Number

be enrolled or accepted into an eligible degree or certificate program

Other aid options

On Tuesday, Massachusetts also launched the new Massachusetts Application for State Financial Aid, or MASFA, program, which provides state, need-based financial aid to migrant students who don’t have legal documentation to be in the country and are currently enrolled in a Massachusetts college.

The program is a result of the state’s Tuition Equity Law passed in August 2023, which broadens eligibility for need-based, in-state tuition and state financial aid for all students who have attended three years or more of high school in Massachusetts, regardless of immigration status.

“Quality higher education should be accessible to all Massachusetts high school graduates,” said Governor Healey in a statement Tuesday. “Students who have long been part of our communities in Massachusetts should be eligible for the historic financial aid programs we have launched this year, and they should have every opportunity to grow their careers and be part of building our state’s workforce.”

