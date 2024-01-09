State panel rules controversial Springfield police officer Gregg Bidga ‘not certified’ to wear a badge

Cindy Campbell, a commission spokesperson, said Tuesday that the oversight panel, created as part of a 2020 reform bill, deemed him “not certified,” meaning he “has not satisfied all recertification requirements,” due to failing to complete required training, being on an excused leave, or facing a disciplinary matter, she said.

Controversial Springfield police Officer Gregg Bidga , sidelined from his department since 2018 over a series of alleged disciplinary infractions, is not certified to wear a badge after a ruling from the state Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission on Monday, but he is not permanently barred from working as a officer, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if the commission will seek to decertify Bigda, which would end his career as a police officer.

“A decertified officer cannot work for a law enforcement agency in any capacity,” Campbell said. “Bigda is not decertified at this time.”

Requests for comment were sent Tuesday morning to his lawyer and to a Springfield police spokesperson.

The Globe reported in September that Bigda, a 29-year-veteran of the force, hasn’t done any police work since 2018 after his long string of alleged abuses yet remained on the city’s payroll.

He was set to receive $83,616 in 2023 alone, all while suing the city for damages, including funds lost from hypothetical lost overtime and private detail pay, the Globe reported.

Springfield officials told the Globe last fall that they had no way to fire Bigda and make it hold up. Their last, best hope, they indicated at the time, was the POST Commission, which was created in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in 2020 to address police misconduct.

Bigda’s most high-profile misstep in February 2016 sparked a federal indictment.

In that matter, a Springfield officer stopping to pick up an order from a pizzeria left his cruiser idling outside, and a group of teens hopped in the vehicle and took it for a joyride into nearby Palmer.

Bigda caught word of the theft, gave chase, and arrested two of the teens. The brutality of those arrests — Bigda broke one boy’s nose and taunted: “Welcome to the white man’s world” — shocked another responding detective from nearby Wilbraham and he lodged a complaint of excessive force against Bigda.

The Springfield Police Department investigated and then-commissioner John Barbieri handed Bigda a 60-day suspension for his conduct that night. Critics lambasted him for letting the detective off easy. Barbieri countered with the claim that he did not think the termination of Bigda would have survived an appeal.

Bigda spent hours with the teens inside a holding cell at the Palmer police station, the Globe has reported. Video cameras captured most of the vulgar interaction. In one clip, Bigda calls one of the teens an... (expletive.)” He assumes that the other does not know who his father is. He threatens to bring both back to the Springfield police station where the holding cells don’t have cameras to record the next interrogation.

“When we hit that (expletive) [city] line, I’m going to bloody your body,” he tells one of the teens. “If anything happens to you at my place, it never happened. If I don’t write it in the report, it never (expletive) happened. Do you want this to be the worst day of your life?”

But Barbieri told the media he did not see the video until the fall of 2016, well after the window to fire Bigda had passed. The Springfield police officers’ collective bargaining agreement stipulates that an officer can only be fired within 90 days of the date of the offense, a provision common in police union contracts across the state.

By the time Bigda returned to the force after his 60-day suspension, the interrogation video had been widely circulated online by the Springfield Republican newspaper. With that notoriety, his mere involvement in a case became enough to blight entire criminal prosecutions, resulting in several reduced sentences or outright dismissals.

One drug suspect who was facing up to 30 years in prison on drug trafficking charges was released on time served. Why? Bigda was the primary witness for the prosecution, according to court records, and would surely have withering cross-examination about his record and character.

Bigda was indicted federally for falsifying records, abusive interrogation, and excessive force in October 2018, two years after the beating. He was suspended without pay. But by 2021, he’d been acquitted on all charges after jurors found that his conduct was not so egregious that it “shocks the conscience.” The verdict meant he was entitled to hundreds of thousands of dollars of back pay, as well as reinstatement to the force.

The former narcotics detective received $232,443 in 2022, according to payroll records. But the city has refused to budge on reinstatement and has continued to withhold a badge from Bigda ever since.

Bigda has averaged nearly two misconduct complaints a year since 2000, and Springfield has weathered at least eight lawsuits centered on his alleged abuses, paying out $979,500 to plaintiffs between 2013 and 2023, the Globe has reported.

Bigda’s also facing a drunk driving charge in Palmer District Court, stemming from his arrest in Palmer in October for allegedly operating a white Infiniti while intoxicated.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 28, records show.

After Bigda got jammed up on the OUI, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood suspended him without pay for five days, a department spokesperson said at the time, describing the penalty as the highest level of discipline Clapprood could impose.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.