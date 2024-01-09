Health insurer stocks drop after CVS warns of higher medical costs

US health insurer stocks dropped sharply after a CVS Health Corp. executive suggested that its fourth-quarter medical costs would be higher than previously expected.

A key measure of medical expenses as a proportion of premiums may exceed the company’s target for the year, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Cowhey said Monday in a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

“We’ve continued to see pressure” in the health care benefits business, Cowhey said in the presentation. Medical costs as a percentage of premiums may be higher than the 86 percent the company had anticipated in 2023, based on results from the fourth quarter, he said. The company forecast the measure, known as medical-loss ratio or medical benefit ratio to be about 87.2 percent in 2024.