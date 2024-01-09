Karen Read’s motion to disqualify DA’s office from prosecuting her is sealed

Cannone’s order said the court “finds good cause to impound the Defendants’ Motion for Sanctions and for disqualification of the Norfolk County District Attorney,” Michael W. Morrissey.

The ruling from Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone means the public won’t be able to see the motion before a Jan. 18 hearing in the case, according to legal filings. Read, 43, is currently free on bail and is slated to stand trial in March.

A judge on Monday sealed a motion from lawyers for Karen Read, the Mansfield woman charged with murder for allegedly backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead during a blizzard in Canton in 2022, to disqualify the Norfolk district attorney’s office from prosecuting the sensational case.

Read’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, said the “Commonwealth cannot comment on the merits of a matter under impoundment.”

“We do look forward to responding in full in court,” he said.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Prosecutors allege that she ran over John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, outside the Canton home of a fellow Boston officer early on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking. The state medical examiner’s office determined O’Keefe, 46, died from multiple head injuries and hypothermia.

Attorneys for Read assert that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Alberts’ home and that their dog, a German shepherd, injured O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle. Prosecutors have dismissed the assertion as baseless.

Computer forensic experts for Read’s defense have alleged that a Google search was performed on a witness’s phone at 2:27 a.m. at the Albert residence on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold” and subsequently deleted, legal filings show. Prosecutors contend the witness used Google for a search about her daughter’s basketball team just before 2:30 a.m. and used that same tab to search for information about hypothermia at Read’s request when they came upon O’Keefe’s body outside the residence hours later.

Read’s claims of innocence have been championed by Aidan Kearney, a controversial blogger known as Turtleboy with a massive online following who currently faces charges of intimidating witnesses in the case. He’s also faces a domestic assault charge in a separate case.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are reviewing the investigation of O’Keefe’s death, according to Morrissey and legal filings.

During a hearing last week in Norfolk Superior Court, Cannone declined to hear arguments on a separate defense motion to unseal letters sent between Morrissey’s office and federal prosecutors. She told Read’s lawyers to serve Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office with a subpoena so federal prosecutors could be heard on the matter at the Jan. 18 hearing.

Morrissey, in an interview last month, said he was mystified why federal prosecutors and the Boston office of the FBI had taken the “extraordinary step” of conducting an inquiry into the Read prosecution.

“They don’t have any jurisdiction over a state murder trial, so this is an extraordinary step on their part,” Morrissey said. “I’m not worried because I have the utmost confidence in what we’ve done and what people have told us.”

Levy’s office has declined to comment on the review.

