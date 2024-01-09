Man fatally stabbed at McDonald’s in Lawrence

At around 5:00 p.m., police arrived at 50 Broadway following reports of an altercation, according to a statement released by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office. Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from a serious stab wound.

He was not immediately identified.

A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday evening at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lawrence, authorities said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital where he died from his injuries, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released Tuesday night.

