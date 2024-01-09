These are the Top 10 state earners outside the UMass system

A spokesperson for the university’s athletics department said Martin was hired in the spring of 2022, so his 2023 total represented “a full year of base salary as afforded in his original contract.”

The UMass system accounts for the 22 highest earners on the payroll, including the top earner overall: UMass Amherst head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, who made $1.66 million, up from almost $705,000 in 2022.

The Massachusetts state payroll rose to more than $9 billion in 2023 , with University of Massachusetts officials dominating the list of highest-paid employees, according to state data .

But who were the top earners on the 2023 state payroll outside the UMass system? Here’s a look at the top 10. They all hail from the State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Readers so inclined can do their own state earner sleuthing here.

Anand Shah — Shah, a physician specialist in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, received $504,784 in 2023, including $292,633 in base pay, $211,186 in overtime, and $966 in “other” pay, records show. Shah earned $401,690 in 2022, including $125,287 in OT.

Thomas McCarthy — McCarthy, a State Police detectives captain, earned $501,765 in 2023, including base pay of $206,654, overtime totaling $277,152, and “other” pay coming to $17,959. He earned $431,158 in 2022, including $221,317 in overtime.

William Cederquist — Cederquist, a State Police detective lieutenant, earned $439,059 in 2023, including base pay of $176,875 and overtime compensation totaling $215,692, as well as “other pay” coming to $46,492. In 2022, Cederquist received $376,285, including $135,087 in overtime and $70,517 in “other pay.”

Janice Grivetti — Grivetti, a physician specialist with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, earned $436,908 in 2023, including $295,893 in base pay, $139,612 in overtime, and $1,403 in “other pay.” Grivetti received $421,236 in 2022, including overtime totaling $128,550 and “other pay” coming to $2,595.

John Strazzullo — Strazzullo, a State Police detective lieutenant, earned $431,275 in 2023, including base pay of $176,210, overtime coming to $246,484, and $8,581 in “other pay.” In 2022 he made $306,825, including $109,900 in OT and $29,450 in “other pay.”

Shawn Riley — Riley, a State Police lieutenant, earned $430,796 in 2023, including $171,951 in base pay, $251,015 in overtime, and $7,831 in “other pay.” His 2022 salary was $345,083, including $165,231 in overtime and $12,409 in “other pay.”

Mindy Hull — Hull, the state’s chief medical examiner, earned $429,687 in 2023, up from $417,444 in 2022, records show.

Christopher Dumont — Dumont, a State Police lieutenant, earned $425,259 in 2023, including $171,951 in base pay, $223,441 in overtime, and $29,868 in “other pay.” In 2022, Dumont earned $347,240, including $140,301 in overtime and $39,450 in “other pay.”

James Crump — Crump, a State Police lieutenant, earned $397,073 in 2023, including $171,951 in base pay, $216,542 in overtime, and $8,581 in “other pay.” Crump in 2022 earned $344,334, including $168,713 in OT and $3,325 in “other pay.”

Michael Fiore — Fiore, a State Police sergeant, earned $395,000 in 2023, including base pay of $148,875, overtime totaling $238,409, and “other pay” coming to $7,716. In 2022 he earned $399,457, including $241,803 in overtime and $8,340 in “other pay.”

