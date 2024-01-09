These maps show what to expect from a storm arriving today in Mass.

“A high impact frontal system moves in later today into Wednesday ... with the potential to bring strong to damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding and river/stream flooding,” forecasters at the National Weather Service wrote Tuesday morning. “Say goodbye to the snowy landscape as heavy rain is expected to fall across all of southern New England.”

A new weather system bringing winds gusting up to 65 miles per hour, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of flooding will arrive in Massachusetts and Rhode Island late afternoon Tuesday, the second major storm to wallop the region this week.

The turbulent weather is expected to begin in eastern Massachusetts between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters wrote.

The weather service has issued a high wind warning for portions of northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island that takes effect at 5 p.m., Tuesday and will remain in place until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Winds will gust up to 65 miles an hour during the hours-long weather event, forecasters wrote.

In the Berkshires, some areas will get a second batch of snow, possibly as much as 4 inches to add to Sunday’s snowfall. But as the system trundles eastward, precipitation turns to rain, forecasters wrote. Before the system moves on Wednesday afternoon, 2 to 3 inches of rainfall are expected across much of the region, and some areas could get as much as 4 inches of rain, according to forecasters.

The deluge by itself would be enough to raise flooding concerns, but forecasters emphasized that melting snow will increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and for rivers as the runoff and snow melt increases water levels. Flooding along the Massachusetts and Rhode Island coastlines is also a possibility, forecasters caution.

Central and Western Massachusetts may get an inch or so of snow. NWS Boston

This map shows where excessive rainfall is likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. NWS Boston

Radar of the expected track of the storm as it moves into the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. TropicalTidbits.com

The coast is at the highest risk of strong winds. NWS Boston

