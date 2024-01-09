Governor Healey slams Elise Stefanik for ‘hypocrisy’ over attacks on higher education

“The hypocrisy of Elise Stefanik, right, who openly praised a candidate who has praised Hitler,” said Healey, referring to former president Donald Trump, during the “Ask the Governor” segment on GBH’s Boston Public Radio. “I mean, give me a break.”

Healey criticized Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican whose questioning of Gay and two other university presidents at a congressional hearing on antisemitism on college campuses sparked calls for their resignations, for the “hypocrisy” of her actions.

Addressing the recent resignation of Harvard University president Claudine Gay, Governor Maura Healey said Tuesday that the controversies that marked her brief tenure were part of a “systematic effort” by conservatives to attack higher education.

On Jan. 2, Gay stepped down as president after weeks of backlash from the December hearing and mounting allegations of plagiarism in her academic work. Her six-month tenure as president was the shortest in the school’s history.

A day after she resigned, Gay published an opinion piece in the New York Times in which she pointed to “the opportunists driving cynicism about our institutions” and said the “campaign against me was about more than one university and one leader.”

“This was merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society,” she said. “Campaigns of this kind often start with attacks on education and expertise, because these are the tools that best equip communities to see through propaganda.”

A Harvard graduate, Healey said Tuesday that she was disappointed to see Gay step down.

“I was disappointed in the process. I was disappointed in the whole way all of this unfolded,” she continued. “We’ve got to realize and recognize the broader context of what’s happening here.”

Healey noted that Stefanik, also a Harvard alum, convened the congressional hearing and called three women to testify: Gay, Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania. Magill resigned as president soon after the hearing, while Kornbluth remains in her post.

Stefanik asked all three presidents some variation of whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules of bullying and harassment. Their equivocal answers received widespread criticism.

“I think that Claudine Gay and the other presidents have rightly apologized for some of the comments that they made,” said Healey, who characterized their remarks as “very lawyerly” and said “really missed the moment.”

“We need to denounce genocide and denounce antisemitism and denounce Islamophobia, and we need to make sure that students are safe on campus,” she said.

But Stefanik’s motivations were politically motivated, she said.

“There is a systematic effort right now by some on the far right to go after higher education right now. And that’s what you see playing out with the calls to defund higher education, to eliminate some of the programming,” she said. “This is a problem.”

Healey noted that Stefanik had come to the defense of the mob who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying she referred to them as “hostages,” and pointed out that she was an “election denier.”

“The idea that the likes of someone like Elise Stefanik is going to call into question higher education or the value of higher education in this country really galls me,” Healey said.

