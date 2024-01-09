Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Wu’s State of the City address

They will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, he said.

The number of those arrested, and the charges they face, was not immediately available, according to chief spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Boston police arrested several protesters Tuesday night for disrupting Mayor Wu’s State of the City Address at the MGM Music Hall-Fenway according to a department spokesman.

At the start of Wu’s speech, two demonstrators stood with a Palestinian flag in front of the stage and banners were dropped from the upper levels of the venue.

One read: “Boston complicit with genocide.” Leaflets were thrown from the upper level while a scattering of demonstrators chanted “Cease-fire now!”

Wu remarked, “This is our democracy at work,” as the protesters were escorted out by police.

No further information was available late Tuesday night.

Protests have been held by both Pro-Palestinian and supporters of Israel have been held across Boston since the Israel-Hamas war started in October.

In November, protesters disrupted a meeting of the Boston City Council, the Globe reported.





















