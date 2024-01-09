Most N.H. voters say they have cut back on restaurant spending in President Biden’s economy

The poll found 61 percent of New Hampshire respondents — including majorities of Republicans (67 percent), Democrats (54 percent), and independents (61 percent) — said they have cut back on restaurant spending in light of recent inflation.

With just two weeks to go before New Hampshire’s presidential primary , the poll sheds light on just how pervasive concerns about the economy continue to be, even as inflation shows signs of cooling.

Voters across the political spectrum in New Hampshire say they have been going out to eat less often as the American public reckons with higher prices, according to a new poll from Suffolk University, USA TODAY, and The Boston Globe.

The poll also found divergent views, along party lines, about the nation’s economic trajectory and President Biden’s handling of the economy.

While most Democrats in New Hampshire (54 percent), said they are seeing the benefits of an improving economic condition in their day-to-day lives, an overwhelming majority of Republicans (89 percent), said they are not seeing such improvements firsthand. A narrower majority of independents (56 percent), said they aren’t seeing such improvements either.

Similarly, when asked about Biden’s handling of the economy, most Democrats (66 percent), said his actions make them more likely to vote for him, while most Republicans (77 percent), said his actions make them less likely to cast a ballot for him. Results were more evenly split among independents, with 33 percent expressing a favorable view of Biden’s handling of the economy and 44 percent expressing an unfavorable view.

The poll also highlights differences in political priorities among New Hampshire Republicans, Democrats, and undeclared voters, who can cast a ballot in either party’s primary.

Republicans and independents were more likely than Democrats to rank the economy as the single most important issue facing the nation today:

The top priorities cited most frequently by Republicans were immigration and border security (51 percent), followed by the economy (23 percent), and the future of American democracy (11 percent).

The top priorities cited most frequently by independents were the future of American democracy (29 percent), immigration and border security (20 percent), and the economy (19 percent).

The top priorities cited most frequently by Democrats were the future of American democracy (49 percent), abortion (10 percent), climate change (8 percent), health care (7 percent), then the economy, gun control, and “undecided” (6 percent apiece).

For at least one of Biden’s Democratic challengers, author Marianne Williamson, concerns about the economy are inextricably linked with the health of American democracy.

“You cannot have a thriving democracy where there is no thriving middle class,” Williamson said during a debate Tuesday with Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota in Manchester, N.H.

The poll showed about 2 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire plan to vote for Williamson, while 6 percent plan to vote for Phillips, and 64 percent plan to write in Biden. (The margin of error is plus or minus 5.5 percentage points for data on Democratic primary voters.)

The poll also found that former president Donald J. Trump is leading the field of GOP challengers by nearly 20 percentage points in the New Hampshire Republican primary, and asked likely voters about how issues like abortion and immigration might affect their vote on Jan. 23.

The poll of 1,000 likely primary voters was taken from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. You can explore the full results here.

