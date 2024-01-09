‘The whole town will be very sad’: neighbors stunned by deaths of three people in Nahant home

“You couldn’t get better neighbors in America,” he said. “My children grew up here. We knew this family forever.”

“They were wonderful, wonderful people,” Mahoney said. The family lived in the single-family home on Cottage Street since the 1950s, he said.

NAHANT — Ted Mahoney stood in the bitter cold Tuesday, his voice heavy with sadness as he talked about the three adults found dead Monday inside a neighboring house where officials found high levels of deadly carbon monoxide.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims as they work to determine the source of the carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless gas that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bluntly warned “can kill you.”

Advertisement

Mahoney said he believes the victims were a married couple and their adult nephew.

Officials said that emergency responders went to the home to conduct a wellbeing check.

“Nahant firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home, and foul play is not suspected at this time,” officials said in a statement.

Officials have not provided updates on Tuesday.

Mahoney said he used to see the three people walking around but hadn’t see them recently. He said he left a present at their back door for Christmas but doesn’t know if they ever got it.

Lorraine DiMuzio, who lives nearby on Winter Street, said she would often say hello to the family.

”They were always very pleasant,” she said. The woman used to go to the senior center and have lunch, she recalled.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, said they were “fine people.””

“The whole town will be very sad,” the neighbor said.

This is a developing story.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.