A significant storm is set to arrive in N.H., V.T., and Maine. These maps show what to expect.

Heavy, wet snow and mixed precipitation are expected to begin falling from around 5. p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine and northern New Hampshire from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, and a winter weather advisory in others.

For the second time in days, a significant storm system will batter Northern New England Tuesday evening through Wednesday, with powerful wind gusts, heavy rain and snow, and coastal flooding in the forecast. Some parts of New Hampshire and Maine could get walloped, with more than a foot of snow expected inland.

Advertisement

Total snow and sleet accumulations are likely to range between 6 and 10 inches, but more than a foot is possible across the higher terrain. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour inland before transitioning to rain overnight, forecasters said.

A period of sleet or freezing rain during the transition “will cause slushy roads and further degrade driving conditions,” the weather service said.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour and are expected to “become strong and gusty as snow transitions to rain. The combination of fallen snow clinging to branches and power lines and increasing winds will likely lead to additional power outages,” forecasters said.

In Vermont, a low-pressure system will bring strong to damaging winds, heavy wet snow, and moderate rain late Tuesday through Wednesday, forecasters said in a discussion forum. A high wind warning is in effect in some portions of Vermont, with gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour likely.

The powerful winds are likely to cause widespread power outages across the region.

Much of Vermont away from the Champlain Valley could see between 3 and 7 inches of snow, which is expected to begin falling around 4 p.m. Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning in these parts.

Advertisement

In the evening, several inches of heavy, wet snow will create hazardous conditions on the road, forecasters said. Moderate rain and the resulting snowmelt “will cause sharp river rises on Wednesday, with several rivers and streams potentially reaching” capacity, forecasters said.

Calmer weather will wrap up the work week in Northern New England before another strong storm system arrives in the region this weekend, forecasters said.

Take a look at the maps below to see what to expect in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Timing of storm in New Hampshire and Maine:

When the storm is expected to start in New Hampshire and Maine. NWS Gray

When the storm is expected to end in New Hampshire and Maine. NWS Gray

Expected snowfall in New Hampshire and Maine:

Map shows how much snow is expected to fall in New Hampshire and Maine. NWS Gray

Maximum wind gusts in New Hampshire and Maine:

Map displays the maximum wind gusts expected in New Hampshire and Maine Tuesday night. NWS Gray

Map displays maximum wind gusts expected Wednesday in New Hampshire and Maine. NWS Gray

Timing of storm in Vermont:

When the storm is set to start in Vermont. NWS Burlington

When the storm is set to end in Vermont. NWS Burlington

Expected snowfall in Vermont:

Map showing the expected snowfall totals in Vermont. NWS Burlington

Map of the snow and sleet risk in Vermont. NWS Burlington

Maximum wind gusts in Vermont:

Strong to damaging winds up to 65 mph will occur Tuesday night into early Wednesday in Vermont. NWS Burlington

Map showing the wind risk in Vermont. NWS Burlington

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.