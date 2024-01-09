New Rhode Island PBS series examines maternal health crisis in the US

“People giving birth in the US are increasingly more likely to die now than they were decades ago,” according to the docuseries trailer .

That’s the premise behind a three-part docuseries presented by Rhode Island PBS premiering this week. “The Risk of Giving Birth” examines Rhode Island’s ongoing efforts to address pregnancy-related issues across the state. The first episode airs on Friday at 8 p.m.

PROVIDENCE — In 2024, the maternal health crisis in the United States is not getting better.

Between 2020 and 2021, the Centers for Disease Control recorded a 43 percent increase in the mortality rate for individuals giving birth, rising from 23 deaths per 100,000 births to 33 deaths, according to a press release from RI PBS. For people of color, the stakes are even higher. Maternal mortality is two to three times higher for Black women. And among Latinas, the maternal mortality rate has surged 54 percent from 2020 to 2021, “marking the highest increase among any demographic group,” according to the news release.

In three half-hour episodes directed and produced by Stacy Waters, the series explores the personal stories of Rhode Islanders around maternal mortality, morbidity, mental health, structural racism, and health literacy.

“I’m grateful to the families, healthcare professionals, and community members in Rhode Island who helped us shine a light on the problem by sharing their very personal stories,” Waters said in a news release. “Our hope is that the program will spur action to protect lives in Rhode Island and beyond.”

The series follows Tyler Sutton, a father of three, who shares his wife Ariana’s story. Ariana battled postpartum depression, and took her own life about a week after her twins were born.

“Sutton’s story emphasizes the urgent need for awareness surrounding perinatal mental health,” RI PBS said.

The series includes interviews with medical professionals at local health centers, including Women & Infants Hospital, Planned Parenthood SNE, Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, Urban Perinatal Education Center, and Jenks Park Pediatrics. The series also features voices from state officials like Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera and former Rhode Island representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell.

Each episode will premiere on Friday for the next three weeks. The first provides a general maternal health overview in the United States, while the second and third episodes will focus on Black and Latina maternal health, according to the news release. RI PBS said it plans to extend community outreach after the series is launched by hosting events and providing resources.

“We’re dedicated to being Rhode Island’s most accessible learning resource, and this series really exemplifies our mission,” said Jan Boyd, chief content officer at Rhode Island PBS.

