A settlement over school mask mandates

Rather than attempt to identify winners and losers, here’s a copy of the dismissal stipulation that was filed last night.

The plaintiffs, led by their attorney Gregory Piccirilli, are already hailing the agreement as a massive victory for parents who opposed mask mandates. Meanwhile, health department officials view it as a reasonable conclusion to an issue that is now largely in the rear-view mirror for most people.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 challenging the state’s school mask mandate that was implemented as part of the effort to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the agreement does: The health department will seek public comment on a proposed permanent regulation that will be in place the next time there’s a need for a school mask mandate. Public input is a common step that the health department usually takes when it issues regulations, but didn’t because of the emergency nature of the pandemic. The department will have to publish a statement explaining its rationale for any future school mask mandate.

The health department also agreed to update a memo issued to all school districts informing them that it doesn’t plan to require face masks for students. There was some confusion at the beginning of the current school year because the department recommended – but did not require – that individuals wear a mask if they are exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms.

What the agreement doesn’t do: The health department is not admitting any type of wrongdoing as part of the settlement, nor suggesting that masks don’t work or are harmful to students. In fact, health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told me that while the state has no plans to reimplement a mask mandate, it stands by its support for the use of masks during the pandemic.

”During an unprecedented public health crisis, masking prevented hospitalizations and it saved lives in Rhode Island,” Wendelken said. “This was especially true for Rhode Islanders more vulnerable to severe illness.”

What comes next: A public comment period will be scheduled early this year for the proposed permanent regulation governing future school mask mandates. That’s where Piccirilli will likely roll out a cast of figures to claim masks don’t work or are harmful. To the extent that anyone still cares about this issue, it’s reasonable to assume that some health professionals will tout the benefits of masks.

Yes, but: It’s worth noting that in the event of another health crisis, the state still has the right to issue emergency regulations. But having a clearer outline for any future mask mandate probably makes sense for everyone.

