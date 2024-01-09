Someone cut out artwork from a banner in Somerville. Artists hope the thief is at least enjoying it.

The disappearance of the artwork from the banner, which stretches along a fence on Joy Street in the city’s Brickbottom neighborhood , an industrial district long known for its resident artists, has left everyone from the police to the developers who installed it flummoxed over where the images wound up.

This week, some artists were dismayed to learn that images of their work that were printed on a large vinyl banner hanging outside a utility building had been stolen, carefully cut out of the expensive display and leaving big empty squares reminiscent of the vacant frames hanging in the Boston museum.

SOMERVILLE — The joke among local artists about the mysterious case of the missing artwork is that it’s the city’s own version of the infamous Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist decades ago — just on a smaller scale.

“Ironically, I deliberately tried to create an object of desire. I guess it worked!” Pauline Lim, an artist whose image of one of her paintings was removed from the banner, said in an email to the Globe.

“Whenever artwork is stolen, there’s a weird, contradictory feeling of being flattered and feeling violated at the same time,” she said.

Lim’s “Pâtisserie Possession,” a reproduction of a 8-by-10 inch acrylic painting that featured gold leaf and mosaic, was one of 22 images on the banner, called “Art Lives Here!” an homage to “the talents of local artists from Joy Street Studios and the Brickbottom Artist Association,” according to a press release about the project.

An image of "Pâtisserie Possession," by artist Pauline Lim, was cut from a banner in Somerville. Pauline Lim

The artwork was installed through a partnership among the city, the Somerville Arts Council, and developer North River Leerink, which owns buildings in the area. It will be display through April.

Lim said that artists featured on the banner were paid a stipend by North River to have their artwork printed — so the silver lining is she got paid for her art twice.

“I sold the original painting, which was little — unlike the banner reproduction — to a private collector,” she said.

Two of the images, which were carefully selected by a panel to be part of the project, were carefully removed with the precision that seemed to suggest someone skilled with a sharp object.

Lim learned her submission had been taken through a post in a Facebook group for Somerville residents.

“I’m an artist and resident at the Brickbottom artist building. Last year, along with our neighbors, the artists of Joy Street studios, we were part of a public art project that was hung on the fencing along Joy St.,” the person wrote in the post, where someone else tagged Lim. “Now someone is stealing the art! WTF!”

The post included a picture of Lim’s section of the banner and showed a large square hole where the image of her artwork had been displayed, next to a description of it.

Lim said she reached out to the Somerville Arts Council Monday to let them know about the vandalized banner.

In an email to Lim that she shared with the Globe, officials said they met police at the display and an officer took down information and said he’d be filing a report about the incident. Representatives from North River were also made aware of the situation.

“So sad — and so weird! It really does recall the Gardner museum — albeit on a lesser scale!” Rachel Strutt, cultural director of the Somerville Arts Council, told Lim in the email. “The police, especially a captain, were also most intrigued. ‘Never seen anything like it!’ he said.”

An image of artwork by Jacky Pullman was cut from a banner in Somerville's Brickbottom neighborhood. No one knows why. Pauline Lim

Strutt said that the incident is “striking everyone as sort of strange.”

“Is it vandalism or is it theft or is it both?” she asked. “It’s like, [if you’re the person who stole them] where do you put it in your house? You obviously have no scruples. Are you going to look at that everyday?”

Standing in front of the missing artwork this week, Strutt thought the holes delivered a powerful message.

“It was a poignant testament about this is what we’ve lost,” she said.

Arlington resident and artist Jacky Pullman also had a picture of her artwork — a large reproduction of a painting called “Out to dry” — sliced from the canvas. Like others, she described the incident as perplexing but tried to remain optimistic.

More than anything, Pullman’s curious about where it will end up.

In a frame at an art show? As a shower curtain, as one person joked? Maybe in a personal gallery? In that case, she hopes the thief is happy.

“I hope it’s being enjoyed,” she said. “That is one of the reasons I like to share my work — to spread some joy to others.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him @steveannear.