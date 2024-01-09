In State of the City, Wu makes her case that Boston’s future is bright

In her second annual State of the City address, Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday juxtaposed her efforts to deliver epochal change on the issues that have vexed Boston for years, from housing to climate change to public education, against the more prosaic demands of providing everyday nuts-and-bolts city services.

“The state of our city is strong,” Wu said to applause from a crowd of a few thousand that included Governor Maura Healey at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. “Not because the challenges that remain are simple or small. But because they’re big, and they matter, and we are rising to meet them. And that starts with housing, because home is the place where everything starts.”

The State of the City is typically the biggest annual speech for the mayor of Boston. It often acts as a victory lap of sorts for the chief executive, who typically reviews the accomplishments of their term to date while also laying out a vision for the future.

The rhetoric trends toward the lofty, the scope is typically wide. The city’s challenges and shortcomings are usually framed as things that can surely be overcome, or have already been defeated. Tuesday’s oration was no different.

The speech was briefly disrupted at its start by pro-Palestinian protesters. Two demonstrators stood with a Palestinian flag in front of the stage and banners were dropped from the upper levels of the music hall. One read: “Boston complicit with genocide.” Leaflets were thrown from the upper level while a scattering of demonstrators chanted “Cease-fire now!”

Wu remarked, “You’re watching democracy in action.” Police eventually escorted the protesters out of the venue.

Wu, who just completed the second year of a four-year term, highlighted a range of initiatives and everyday issues in the roughly 30-minute speech.

She hailed everything from 300 fires put out by Boston fire, to 7,000 potholes filled, to the diversification of the city’s contracting processes. She also highlighted meaty reforms, such as banning fossil fuels in new city-owned buildings.

Additionally, she touted the upcoming rollout of climate-friendly zoning, which requires some newly constructed buildings to hit net-zero emissions goals. Wu pledged that that move would make Boston “the greenest city in America.”

The region’s ongoing housing crisis may be Boston’s most daunting challenge. Here, Wu picked out encouraging statistics. For instance, last year, the city permitted the highest ratio of affordable housing in over a decade and approved nearly 7,400 housing units for future development.

She also announced that the city will identify locations for about 3,000 new public housing units to be built over the next decade. The federal government will provide more than $100 million a year for the units’ maintenance.

Wu acknowledged that too many families are being displaced when their apartment buildings are bought by private investors. To combat that, Wu said, the city is launching a fund to keep such buildings permanently affordable. The hope is for the fund to keep about 400 families in their homes this year.

To drive home her optimism, Wu shared an anecdote of Giselle Jimenez, a single mom raised by a single mom in South Boston public housing. She recalled seeing Jimenez sign the closing documents for a house of her own in Hyde Park, which had a yard for her two boys to play in.

“She told me it had always been her dream to have a house of her own,” Wu said.

Regarding education, Wu was forthright. The city, which she hailed as the birthplace of public education, has yet to truly deliver on the belief that knowledge belongs to everyone. Still, she did focus on some good news: 10 major capital projects for Boston Public Schools are underway, as many as the last 40 years combined.

Wu stressed expansion of universal pre-K education to 390 families this past school year, and highlighted funded certifications for 430 new early educators.

The mayor also made public that the University of Massachusetts Boston has signed an agreement with the school district to make the BCLA-McCormack High School the district’s first “university-assisted community hub school,” which will give high school students “direct access to college coursework and . . . create a seamless pathway into UMass Boston for our graduates as we renovate a state-of-the-art high school campus embedded in the Columbia Point community.”

On public safety, Wu said conditions at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the epicenter of the city’s opioid and homelessness crises, have improved markedly. City crews built relations with those who live their day-to-day on the open air drug market known as Mass. and Cass, she said, and Boston added more beds for that population and services citywide.

The tent encampments that for years represented the policy failures that led to Mass. and Cass are now gone, Wu pointed out.

Compared to other major American cities, Boston is a relatively safe place, and Wu made sure to drive home that reality. Two years ago, she said, gun violence in Boston “was the lowest on record.” Last year, she said, “we did it again and set a new low.”

“We refuse to give up on ending violence everywhere in our city,” she said in her prepared remarks.

Policing is where Wu achieved what perhaps is her crowning achievement as mayor to date: reforming department discipline through the collective bargaining process. On Tuesday, she emphasized that her administration has ended arbitration as a way to overturn discipline for an array of serious offenses.

Other changes under the Wu administration were feted, including reforms to the Boston Planning and Development Agency, which Wu said was restructured to “elevate planning and design.” The city, she added, launched the first “comprehensive rezoning in decades.”

Toward the end of the speech, Wu got personal, sharing an anecdote about going to a museum with her mother, a Taiwanese immigrant, as a child. In the story, they are visiting an art museum on a Tuesday because it is free admission on that day and money is tight.

Wu used that narrative, which featured a snippet of Mandarin, as a preamble to announce that BPS students and their families will receive free admission to a number of venues in the city on the first and second Sundays of each month. The program, which starts in February, includes free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science, the Boston Children’s Museum, the New England Aquarium, and the Franklin Park Zoo.

The mayor ended her remarks returning to the idea of “home.”

“Home is all the little points of light that give tomorrow its glow,” she said. “It’s the place — and the people — you refuse to give up on. Thank you, to all of you, for making Boston our home.”

























