Rapidly moving storm will bring heavy rain and damaging winds into Wednesday morning

The water vapor loop below shows the flow of moisture moving up from the south as the center of low pressure heads into the Great Lakes. This type of scenario will flood New England with much milder air than is typical for this time of year. By some measures, the moisture we will experience is about as extreme as it can get in January.

A storm Tuesday night and into Wednesday will bring rain, wind, possible flooding, power outages and even some snow to northern areas of Massachusetts

The precipitation will arrive on Tuesday afternoon, and conditions will be cold enough for snow across the Berkshires and portions of Worcester County. There could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow before the changeover to rain Tuesday night.

Some snow at the start of the storm is likely in the northern and hillier terrain. Dave Epstein

As a side note, the northern ski areas will do very well because of this system, with some areas receiving well over a foot of snow. You can see most of the precipitation is expected to be in the form of snow in those areas.

A storm with rain and snow will rapidly push across the area tonight and Wednesday. Tropical Tidbits

Back here in Southern New England, the rain will become more intense Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning an inch and a half up to 3 inches of rain should have fallen in most areas.

Up to 3 inches of rain is forecast to occur by Wednesday morning in some places. WeatherBell

As temperatures rise into the lower 50s on Wednesday morning, and along with this rain, anyone with 6 to 8 inches of snow should see a return to bare ground. The amount of water will be significant enough that small streams as well as basements can have flooding. Check your sump pumps today.

We should not have any major river flooding as the system is moving relatively fast.

The second element of the storm is the wind. This is going to increase overnight Tuesday and peak roughly between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday before it begins to wind down before sunrise.

The map below shows the average expected wind gusts. Wind is a very difficult parameter to predict for a specific area because terrain matters a lot. If you live in a lower valley, you’ll likely have less wind than if you live higher up in an exposed area. In that case, your winds may reach these forecasted numbers. The strong winds are likely to create some tree damage, and scattered power outages will occur.

Winds could gust over 55 miles per hour at the coastline before dawn Wednesday. Weather Bell

Coastal flooding is possible at the time of high tide Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, but should be minor or barely moderate where it does occur. Those coastal communities facing south are most susceptible.

Some minor flooding is possible at the time of high tide during the storm Tuesday night into early Wednesday. NOAA Data

This system is moving rapidly, and by the time we get to the morning commute, most of the rain and the strongest winds should be coming to an end. We will actually see clearing during the day on Wednesday as temperatures fall back through the 40s.

This will set the stage for two very nice days Thursday and Friday, with readings in the 40s in the afternoon before the next rain system moves in for Saturday.