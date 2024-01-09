Training for the worst

In a former Boston Sports Club, 50 Massachusetts police, firefighters, and EMTs are training to save lives. They are attending a five-day Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response session, sponsored by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The goal is to minimize casualties, and improve survival rates if an attack occurs.

But this is just an active shooter drill. The guns fire blanks and thin sheets of red vinyl represent blood.

WELLESLEY — The scenes are terrifying, and all too familiar. The pop, pop, pop of firearms, the crackling of police radios, and the rush of stretchers to assist the wounded.

The need is staggering.

There were 520 active attacks (93 percent of them involving firearms) between 2000 and 2022, according to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program at Texas State University.

Less than three months removed from the massacre in Lewiston, Maine, the recent training operation carried a heavy resonance.

The training program included how to treat wounded victims. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The training stages several scenarios taken from real-life events. In the first, a fired worker barricades himself inside with 18 hostages. A police negotiator gets him talking but suddenly the armed man screams out “you don’t care about me,” and starts counting down: “5-4-3….”

Police, guns drawn, storm the barricades, and fatally “shoot” the fired worker. Actors playing hostages pretend they are wounded, and plead for help.

“He started a countdown, which told the police that he’s going to kill somebody — you don’t wait for him to get to 1, so they made a push,” one instructor says.

Communication and cooperation are key to saving lives, according to Jake Wark, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

“Today, police continue to focus on engaging the shooter in the ‘hot zone’ to stop the killing, but we now see rescuers enter the ‘warm zone’ with police protection to begin emergency care and stop the dying,” Wark says. “Their commanders are side by side at the scene with a common goal and terminology.”

Wrentham police officer Dan Morris, playing the role of an off-duty cop, tilts his gun down and holds his badge up high to signal he is law enforcement. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

This key step was proposed after the 2016 shooting in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in which a lack of coordination between police and firefighters hampered operations.

Next in the training, police observe a gunman in another wounded-hostage scenario. When he puts down his firearm to grab some bourbon, they seize the moment and capture him. Medical help is immediate.

The third scenario is at a simulated airport baggage claim. A gunman has started firing when a plainclothes, off-duty police officer takes him out. Hearing the gunshots, arriving officers storm the scene.

Wrentham police officer Dan Morris, portraying the off-duty cop, tilts his gun down and holds his badge up high to signal to first responders that he is a police officer.

“It was a little scary; you didn’t know who was coming through the door,” Morris says. “I learned if you’re going to act off duty, make sure everyone knows you’re a police officer when they come through.”

After completing the course, all the trainees will teach a two-day course to others in their respective departments.

“This is a very beneficial thing for both the police and the fire and rescue,” Morris says.

The simulated wounded are quickly evacuated. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

More than 170 Massachusetts law enforcement and fire-rescue instructors have completed the training course in Wellesley. Participants then return to their own departments and train colleagues. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff