Two ammunition shells found at St. Mark’s school residence hall in Southborough, authorities say

Two 20-gauge ammunition shells were found Monday in a residence hall at St. Mark’s School in Southborough, and a student came forward to claim ownership of the bullets, school officials and authorities said.

The shells were discovered in a trash barrel at a residence hall, according to a statement from St. Mark’s School. School authorities searched the hall Monday night and found “no additional items connected to the shells,” the statement said.

Southborough Police requested Massachusetts State Police K-9 assistance Tuesday morning to conduct another search of the building and the school, police said.