Two ammunition shells found at St. Mark’s school residence hall in Southborough, authorities say

Two 20-gauge ammunition shells were found Monday in a residence hall at St. Mark’s School in Southborough, and a student came forward to claim ownership of the bullets, school officials and authorities said.
The shells were discovered in a trash barrel at a residence hall, according to a statement from St. Mark’s School. School authorities searched the hall Monday night and found “no additional items connected to the shells,” the statement said.
Southborough Police requested Massachusetts State Police K-9 assistance Tuesday morning to conduct another search of the building and the school, police said.
At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, two members of the State Police Bomb Squad and a K9 handler searched the school with dogs, who were trained to detect ballistics residue, according to David Procopio, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
“After the search was announced to members of our community, a student came forward to claim ownership of the ammunition shells,” school officials said in their statement.
The team did not find “any additional ammunition or anything else suspicious,” wrote Procopio in an email.
The search of the school ended by 12:30 p.m., according to Caleb Cochran, Director of Communications and Marketing at St. Mark’s.
According to the St. Mark’s School website, the school is an “educational, Episcopal, preparatory school” for high school students.
