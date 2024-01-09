US Senators recommend Judge DuBose for US District Court in Providence

“Judge DuBose is exceptionally qualified to serve on the federal bench with honor, integrity, and distinction,” US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse said in announcing their recommendation.

DuBose, who now serves on the state District Court, would fill the vacancy created by Judge William E. Smith, who has announced that he intends to retire from regular active service and will assume senior status on Jan. 1, 2025.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s Democratic US senators are recommending President Biden appoint Judge Melissa R. DuBose to become the first Black judge and first LGBTQ judge on the US District Court in Providence.

“Not only does Judge DuBose possess a wealth of experience and a strong legal background, but she has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to justice and the rule of law,” the senators said. “She has proven herself to be someone who administers justice fairly and impartially, and has led efforts to make the court system work better for everyone it serves. We believe she has the intellect, temperament, skill, and judgment to join the District Court, and will follow the proud tradition of justice and decency that all of Rhode Island’s federal judges exhibit.”

While there has never been a person of color on the US District Court in Rhode Island, Rhode Island resident O. Rogeriee Thompson broke ground as the first Black woman to serve on the state District Court, on the state Superior Court, and on the Boston-based US First Circuit Court of Appeals, which handles appeals from Rhode Island. She is now a senior judge on the appellate court.

DuBose, 55, of Providence, was appointed to the Rhode Island District Court in 2018 by former governor Gina M. Raimondo.

She graduated from Providence College in 1990 with an undergraduate degree in political science, and went on to receive her teaching certification from the Providence College School of Continuing Education. She taught history and civics in the Providence Public School system for a decade, and earned a law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law in 2004.

Upon earning her law degree, she was appointed special assistant attorney general and assigned to the criminal division from 2005 to 2008. She went on to serve as senior legal counsel at Schneider Electric, in Foxboro, Mass., providing in-house legal support for the company’s global units and specializing in federal contracts, corporate compliance, ethics, and fair trade.

Reed and Whitehouse said their recommendation follows a six-month process that included in-depth interviews with many qualified applicants.

“We appreciate the talented and skilled Rhode Islanders who came forward to express an interest in serving on the federal bench,” the senators said. “We were impressed by the strong, diverse applicant pool and the talent, character, and commitment to public service demonstrated by the accomplished set of candidates.”

Presidents customarily ask US Senators for recommendations for judicial appointments to their home states, although ultimately it is the president’s role to nominate a candidate, who must then be confirmed by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.

“This is a critical step in the confirmation process,” Reed and Whitehouse said. “We look forward to working with the President to submit her nomination and with our colleagues in the Senate to see that she is expeditiously confirmed.”

The senators thanked Smith for his service, saying, “Judge Smith has worked hard to make the federal court more accessible to the public and improve the court’s efficiency and transparency.”

Roger Williams University School of Law Professor Michael J. Yelnosky, a former RWU Law dean, said the choice of DuBose would be consistent with Biden’s attempt to diversify the federal courts by appointing more women, people of color, and people with diverse legal practice backgrounds.

“I think it’s a great pick,” said Yelnosky, who was one of DuBose’s professors. “She has been a special assistant attorney general, in-house counsel for a multinational company, a trial court judge in the state system, and a public school teacher. She’s a local kid who went to law school while teaching at night, she is gay, and she is African-American. She is just a very interesting addition to what I think is a very good court already.”

