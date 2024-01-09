Who is Bill Ackman, and what does he want?

Then the tables were turned, and Ackman’s wife, former MIT professor Neri Oxman, was accused of plagiarism in her own work. Ackman blamed MIT for the story by Business Insider , protested vociferously that his wife was not given enough time to respond, and promised a characteristically relentless response.

That’s the threat that Harvard donor and combative hedge fund manager Bill Ackman wielded over the weekend as he declared war on MIT, promising an AI-powered plagiarism review of all university faculty and leadership. Just days earlier, he had been instrumental in the ouster of Harvard president Claudine Gay, who was faulted for ineffectual defenses against campus antisemitism and plagiarism.

Combine the unchecked power of artificial intelligence with the outrage of campus counter-cancel culture and the vengeance of a billionaire scorned.

“I will pursue these societally important issues including problems with how our media operates, the ideological take over of our education system, discrimination in all forms, and free speech to the end of the earth,” Ackman wrote on X Monday morning. “It is the most important battle I have ever taken on.”

Ackman, who is worth nearly $4 billion, according to Forbes magazine, did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The activist investor who founded Pershing Square Capital Management is known for his perseverance. Nearly a decade ago, he railed against the nutritional supplements company Herbalife while betting against its stock, comparing its sales practices to the Mafia, drug dealers, and Nazis, The New York Times reported.

“I’m an extremely, extremely persistent person. Extremely,” Ackman was quoted as saying. “And when I believe I am right, and it is important, I will go to the end of the earth.”

So what, exactly, is his goal now?

On social media, he has described his campaign since Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel, as “an effort to save higher education from itself.”

Ackman has crusaded against his alma mater, Harvard, for weeks, following the university’s tepid responses to the atrocities in Israel and tolerance of campus support for Hamas. Ackman is Jewish and his wife was born in Israel.

Ackman has often supported Democratic candidates, but his campaign against liberal universities has dovetailed with Republican critiques of colleges’ diversity initiatives and uneven protection of free speech.

Ackman’s condemnation of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives prompted the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to protest outside Ackman’s New York office Thursday — and to promise to return weekly.

“We said nothing when the fight was at Harvard. But now he’s declared war on all of us,” Sharpton told the media at the protest.

Ackman’s hardball tactics have included a request that Harvard identify the students whose organizations blamed Israel for the attack by Hamas so that CEOs could refuse to hire them.

Ackman recently denied a New York Times report suggesting that as a generous donor to the university, he resented Harvard for rejecting his advice, most recently about campus responses to antisemitism and violence.

But his threat to use the power of AI to embarrass elite academics alarmed scholars already wary of big-dollar donor influence on academia. Billionaire investor Marc Rowan led the successful effort to pressure University of Pennsylvania president Elizabeth Magill to resign after her appearance before a congressional committee alongside Gay and MIT president Sally Kornbluth.

Kornbluth, the only one of the three university presidents now remaining in office, emerged relatively unscathed from that episode. A spokesperson for MIT would not comment Monday on the newly announced pressure campaign from Ackman.

Jonathan King, an MIT professor emeritus of molecular biology who chairs the faculty newsletter, called the plagiarism review a “sideshow.”

“Here the fundamental issue is outside, inappropriate effort to constrain the intellectual and academic life on campus,” he said.

“Why do people listen to a guy like that? They listen to him because he’s got a lot of money,” he said. “It’s not that he’s a scholar of substance, it’s not that he’s made important discoveries in science or technology. He’s got a lot of money.”

The university is better prepared to deal with that today, having faced related controversies in recent years, he said. MIT was blasted in 2019 for its ties to the Saudi regime and has since instituted a heightened review for risk management with its dealings with China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. And in 2020, the school was faulted for having kept quiet financial contributions from disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein had also contributed confidentially to Oxman’s design lab at MIT, for which she later apologized.

After the plagiarism allegation in Business Insider, Oxman acknowledged some errors in her dissertation. And though no facts were contested in the Business Insider stories, the website’s parent company, Axel Springer, issued a statement saying that it would review the process that went into reporting the stories.

James H. Finkelstein, professor emeritus of public policy at George Mason University, said the latest round of donor activism — along with the effort of conservative media to identify and promote the plagiarism investigation that toppled Gay at Harvard — should be seen as “a Waterloo moment” by other university presidents.

“Donors, on the one hand, and political conservatives on the other, have announced they have taken a seat at the table to decide what our universities should look like in the future,” Finkelstein said. “It’s going to be very different as long as universities are depending on philanthropy.”

Rob Reich, a Stanford University political scientist, and the author of the 2018 book, “Just Giving: Why Philanthropy is Failing Democracy and How it Can Do Better,” said Ackman’s ongoing battles with Harvard and MIT “reflects long enduring tensions between philanthropy and democracy.” Concerns over “strings-attached” giving go back decades. In the 1920s, he said, the University of Wisconsin even banned donations in order to avoid undue external influence, prompted by a proposed donation from the Rockefeller Foundation to fund certain medical research.

This is not the first time Ackman has waded into a high-profile, higher education controversy in Boston.

Ackman was a vocal supporter of Cambridge biologist David Sabatini, a former MIT scientist who was ousted as head of a research laboratory at the Whitehead Institute after an internal investigation alleged he broke sexual harassment and other policies. Sabatini has denied harassing anyone and filed a defamation lawsuit, which is pending.

Several days after The Boston Globe Spotlight team published a two-part investigation into the Sabatini controversy in early 2023, Ackman announced that he and an unnamed donor had pledged $25 million over five years toward a new research lab for Sabatini. The money is yet to be spent, the Globe reported in November.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her @StephanieEbbert. Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him @bostonglobemark.