Torrential rains, strong winds to pose serious flood risks, trigger power outages

“Lots of people will get impacted by all different kinds of weather hazards — flooding, heavy rain, high winds — if one doesn’t get you, another will,” said Gregg Gallina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.

Packing wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour, the frontal system is expected to unleash 2 to 5 inches of rain to the Greater Boston area, Rhode Island, and Connecticut Tuesday evening into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are warning that a “high impact” drenching storm is poised to bear down on southern New England, triggering flash flooding and treacherous driving conditions during the early morning commute Wednesday.

The rainfall is “going to be pretty quick, you will probably see a lot of road closures due to flooding, where snowmelt hasn’t been cleared away from storm drains” and rivers are going to rise sharply, Gallina said. Temperatures climbing into the 50s will drastically speed up the snowmelt from last weekend’s winter storm, intensifying the street flooding.

The downpours are expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of rain in most areas, although some isolated spots in Rhode Island and Connecticut could see upwards of 5 inches in a short span of time, meteorologists said.

The coast is at the highest risk of strong winds. NWS Boston

The high winds and rapid precipitation are likely to cause scattered power outages and travel disruptions, according to the weather service, which urged drivers to take flooding concerns seriously and follow the mantra “Turn around, don’t drown” when faced with a flooded roadway.

“You may only see about 4 inches of water on the road, but it may react more like 6 inches,” Gallina said. Six inches of floodwater will touch the bottom of many passenger vehicles, causing drivers to lose control and cars to stall, the weather service said. Six inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock over an adult.

Timeline

The rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday in the western edges of New England and reach the Boston area shortly after 4 p.m., just as the evening commute gets underway, the weather service said.

The timeline of the storm's progression through Wednesday. NWS

Bursts of snow are expected across interior portions of Massachusetts, as well as northern Rhode Island and Connecticut, before changing over to heavy rain around midnight. “While this will be short-lived, a quick few inches of snow will result in a slippery evening commute in the Berkshires and Worcester Hills,” the weather service said.

The last vestiges of the storm will move through between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday but the rush-hour travel could still be “highly impacted,” said NWS meteorologist Alan Dunham.

Expected snowfall from this storm in central and western Massachusetts. NWS

“Conditions improve quickly for the second half of Wednesday’s AM commute but plan on extra travel time,” the weather service added.

River flooding, however, is expected to persist into the afternoon.

Storm warnings

• High wind warning — Covers the North Shore, southeastern and western Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands, and southern Rhode Island, from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

• Wind advisory – Boston and central Massachusetts, from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

• Coastal flood advisory – The Boston area through noon Wednesday.

• Flood watch – For the Providence area from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

‘Scattered’ power outages anticipated

Widespread damaging winds will accompany this powerful storm, making power outages likely across southern New England. Gusts of up to 65 miles per hour are forecast for parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod and the Islands, while gusts of 50 miles per hour are expected in the Boston area, the weather service said.

Utility company National Grid said Tuesday that it has more than 2,700 field workers, some from as far away as Michigan and Georgia, ready to respond to the storm.

The MBTA said its night patrols will be alert to any possible train and rail damage caused by downed trees, branches and power lines overnight. “We will assess the condition of the infrastructure and fix as many issues as possible before the start of service,” the agency said Tuesday afternoon.

A ‘parade’ storms

This frontal system is the latest in a rollercoaster weather pattern over the past two months, with sharp shifts from mild to cold temperatures.

And “this is the middle of the parade of sizable winter storms we’ve seen,” Gallina said.

Forecasters are already looking ahead to the next storm system brewing, which is expected to hit Boston on Saturday.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.