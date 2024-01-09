The FDA warned an asthma drug could induce despair. Many were never told.

Children face the greatest risks of the drug’s ill effects, and while usage by minors did decline, it was still taken by 1.6 million of them — including Nicole Sims’ son. Sims had no idea why, at 6, her son started having nightmares and hallucinations of a woman in the window. When he told her that he wanted to die, Sims went online, desperate for answers.

The agency’s label, which was primarily aimed at doctors, was supposed to sound an alert about the 25-year-old medication, Singulair, also known by its generic name, montelukast. But it barely dented use: The drug was still prescribed to 12 million people in the United States in 2022.

In early 2020, the Food and Drug Administration responded to decades of escalating concerns about a commonly prescribed drug for asthma and allergies by deploying one of its most potent tools: a stark warning on the drug’s label that it could cause aggression, agitation, and even suicidal thoughts.

Only then did she learn about the FDA warning. She also found a Facebook support group with 20,000 members for people who had experienced side effects of the drug. Members of the group recounted a haunting toll that they linked to the drug with the help of peers, not their doctors.

“It’s a mental health crisis that nobody is recognizing,” said Anna Maria Rosenberg, an administrator of the group.

The FDA’s handling of Singulair illustrates systemic gaps in the agency’s approach to addressing troubling side effects from medicines approved long ago — and to warning the public and doctors when serious issues arise. The agency had flagged the 2020 warning label, known as a “boxed warning,” to physicians’ groups, but it had not required that doctors be educated about the drug’s side effects.

Federal regulators in 1998 initially dismissed evidence that emerged during the approval process about the drug’s potential to affect the brain and did not revise their assessment until two decades later. The FDA was slow to alert the public as reports of psychiatric problems surfaced, highlighting deficiencies of a drug-monitoring system that puts the onus on drugmakers to report problems.

Federal regulators themselves can be blind to the full scale of a problem: The FDA discovered nearly a decade ago that Merck, the maker of Singulair, received thousands more reports of side effects from the drug than the agency or its global counterpart. And after a teenager’s high-profile suicide in 2007, the FDA stopped short of forcing Merck to conduct more rigorous and expensive studies that could have made clear how common bad reactions were.

Prescribing of the drug has remained at high levels, raising questions about whether the alert reached enough doctors and patients, who often don’t read the fine print on the drug’s tightly folded label, tucked into a bag at the pharmacy.

Many doctors support the drug’s availability and see existing cautions as sufficient. But researchers have grown increasingly alarmed about its effects, especially on children, and about what they see as the FDA’s failure to determine how many have been harmed or to get the word out to doctors.

“What are the great studies that tell us how often it happens? There aren’t any,” said Thomas Moore, of the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness, who has long tracked reports of montelukast’s psychiatric effects. “This is a structural problem.”

Dr. Reshma Ramachandran, a Yale University assistant professor and family doctor, said the warning had not broken through to channels that doctors notice and that the agency “needs to do much more in terms of direct communication to clinicians and through more active channels.”

In issuing the warning in March 2020, the FDA required pharmacists to hand out a medication guide and added the warning, with a thin black line as a border, to the drug label. The agency also sent a safety alert to email subscribers, flagged the warning to dozens of professional and patient groups, and published an article in a medical journal on its reasoning.

But it did not use its authority to require monitoring of side effects or the education of doctors. Rarely are approved drugs with known side effects fully barred from sale.

While researchers see evidence that points to a link between the drug and psychiatric side effects, studies vary significantly on how frequently they appear — or, in some cases, whether they appear at all. Reports include a wide range of psychiatric effects, making it challenging to pinpoint the cause.

The agency’s risk-benefit calculus for montelukast has weighed its psychiatric risks against its wide use in treating many patients for asthma, which can be deadly.

FDA officials said they had taken appropriate action. In an interview, officials said that several compelling reports of psychiatric problems seemed drug-related and that the boxed warning was meant to raise awareness.

The agency is continuing to study notes in electronic health records for clues about side effects, and officials said it “continues to monitor and investigate this important issue.” But pinpointing the risks may not be feasible: It would take a large study to capture events such as suicides that remain rare, said Dr. Sally Seymour, director of the FDA’s pulmonary drugs division.

With concerns lingering, researchers, including some at the FDA, have returned to basic animal studies to examine possible effects of montelukast in the brain, a quest that could take a decade to complete.

Merck, which reaped billions of dollars in revenue from the drug, spun it off in 2021 to the company Organon. Merck referred comment to Organon, but in an April 2023 court filing denied “a significant link between Singulair and neuropsychiatric events.”

Organon said in a statement that the company had communicated appropriate information to patients and health providers about the drug’s risks and benefits.

As of 2019, the FDA had documented 82 suicides of people on montelukast. More than 500 suicide attempts have also been linked to the drug in unverified reports to the agency.

Problems drew notice worldwide. Researchers examining side effect reports sent to the World Health Organization in 2015 discovered outsize rates of anxiety and suicidal behavior among children on montelukast, a finding researchers deemed “striking” in young children.

A 2022 review of the same type of reports found high rates of aggression and agitation. Nightmares were reported 25 times as frequently as expected and suicidal thinking 18 times as frequently.

Some doctors cite those studies in arguing the FDA’s warning in 2020 was sufficient. They said montelukast remained popular because it addressed asthma and allergies at the same time, with no side effects for some people. The drug eases breathing by suppressing inflammation in the airways.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.