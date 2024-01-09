Michelle Obama says she is ‘terrified’ about what could happen in 2024 election

In an interview Monday with podcaster Jay Shetty, former first lady Michelle Obama revealed that she is “terrified” about what could happen in the 2024 election.
“I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter. Who we select. Who speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit,” Obama told Shetty on his “On Purpose” podcast when he asked what keeps her up at night.
“It affects us in ways that I think sometimes people take for granted,” she said. “You know, the fact that people think the government ... Does it really even do anything? And I’m like, oh my God, does government do everything for us. And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do. Those are the things that keep me up.”
The former first lady’s remarks come less than a week before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses and as former President Donald Trump leads the polls in the Republican primary race, despite facing multiple indictments, including one regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Voter turnout, artificial intelligence, war, and the state of the educational system are, among other issues, things Obama said keep her up at night.
“Those are the things that keep me up, because you don’t have control over them. And you wonder: ‘Where are we in this? Where are our hearts?’” she said.