The Nikki Haley surge in New Hampshire may have peaked, Globe poll finds

A pair of polls from mid-September to mid-December from CBS News found Haley gained 18 points among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, the largest gain by any candidate all year. In the December poll, conducted while popular New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu endorsed her campaign, found Haley with 29 percent, 15 points behind Trump with 44 percent.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s rise in New Hampshire in the past two months has been real and has injected new energy into what has been largely a sleepy race for the Republican presidential nomination dominated by former president Donald Trump.

But the latest poll by the Boston Globe/Suffolk University/USA Today finds that Haley has either leveled off or her support has cooled in recent weeks. She is now down 20 points to Trump, 46 to 26. The poll was conducted Jan. 3 through Jan. 7 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

A few things have happened on the trail since Haley’s numbers began to climb. Despite leading probably the most disciplined campaign in the race, Haley has made mistakes. Just before the new year she failed to cite slavery as the main cause of the Civil War and then later she said that the voters in New Hampshire “correct” the votes in Iowa, something seen as offensive to Iowans. Both statements were made in New Hampshire. She has struggled to coherently explain the mistakes as her rivals have pounced.

The Globe poll’s finding that Haley’s surge might be plateauing was consistent with a UMass-Lowell survey released last week which found the former United Nations ambassador trailing Trump by 30 points 52 percent to 22 percent.

This gap behind Trump is hugely important to the 2024 presidential race overall. Unlike all others, Haley can argue she has a logical path to the nomination following a strong showing in Iowa coupled with a closer-than-expected finish in New Hampshire before the campaign shifts south to her home state of South Carolina.

But this Haley slingshot take is all premised on her making the race tight in New Hampshire.

To be sure, if history is any guide a lot could change in the next week. Iowa and New Hampshire voters almost always deliver the nation some type of surprise in their respective early primary events.

In 2008, Barack Obama closed nearly a 20-point gap in New Hampshire with Hillary Clinton after winning the Iowa Caucuses that year. On the Republican side, Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s surprisingly strong third-place finish in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses made him something of an “it” candidate in the Granite State until he was verbally destroyed by then-New Jersey governor Chris Christie in a debate later in the week.

And yes, polls in the month of the first contests fluctuate wildly. But with less than a week before the Iowa Caucuses, it might be that Haley is no longer heating up in New Hampshire. Instead, she is in danger of her momentum flaming out.

It’s a warning sign for her campaign, makes her performance in Iowa more critical, and could mean that after all that, Trump will be well on his way to the nomination before most of the country has even weighed in.

