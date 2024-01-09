White House orders review after Austin’s undisclosed hospitalization

In a memo, Jeffrey Zients, the White House chief of staff, directed Cabinet officers to evaluate their current policies for delegating authority when a secretary is incapacitated and to forward those procedures to the White House for review. In the meantime, Zients made it clear that White House officials expected to be kept up to date about developments such as major medical issues.

WASHINGTON — The White House ordered Cabinet secretaries Tuesday to keep President Biden’s staff informed when they may not be able to perform their duties after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for several days last week without telling the president or his staff.

“Notify the Offices of Cabinet Affairs and White House Chief of Staff in the event of a delegation of authority or potential delegation,” Zients wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The New York Times. “This notification should occur when agencies anticipate or are preparing for a delegation of authority and again when the delegation occurs.”

The directive by Zients came just before Austin’s doctors publicly disclosed that the secretary’s hospitalization stemmed from complications from prostate cancer surgery. The Pentagon had previously declined to specify what forced the secretary to be taken by ambulance to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., last week, failing to explain the nature of his condition even to the White House.

While doctors in their new statement disclosed that Austin first received the prostate cancer diagnosis in early December, aides to the president said neither Biden nor anyone else at the White House knew about the diagnosis until Tuesday morning when finally told by the Pentagon, at which point Zients informed Biden.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said that Biden’s “first and foremost concern is the secretary’s health” and that the president still had “full faith and confidence” in Austin.

But Kirby acknowledged concerns with the secrecy. “It’s certainly not good,” he told reporters at a briefing, “which is why we want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Ray Epps, target of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, sentenced to probation

WASHINGTON — Ray Epps, the former Donald Trump supporter who became a target of a conspiracy theory that he was an undercover government agent who helped to instigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation for his small role in the riot instead of the six months in prison that prosecutors had requested.

The probation sentence, imposed after Epps had pleaded guilty last year to a single count of disorderly conduct stemming from his presence in the pro-Trump mob near the Capitol, brought his prosecution to a close. But it was unlikely to end the persistent false narrative that he was a provocateur out to entrap his fellow conservatives on Jan. 6.

The FBI began looking into Epps, a former rancher and Marine from Arizona, almost immediately after Jan. 6 as investigators came into possession of video of him on the streets of Washington on Jan. 5 telling a group of Trump supporters to “go into the Capitol” the next day.

Even though Epps cautioned that the group should do so peacefully, several people in the crowd appeared to suspect him of being a government plant and hounded him with jeers of “Fed!”

Other videos from Jan. 6 itself showed Epps leaning toward a fellow rioter at a barricade outside the Capitol, seeming to whisper something in his ear. That man — a Pennsylvania barber named Ryan Samsel — confronted officers within minutes, leading to the first breach of police lines at the building.

Within two days of the Capitol being stormed, Epps saw his photo in an FBI alert and immediately contacted the bureau. The FBI apparently believed Epps and in May 2021 declined to prosecute him.

But right-wing media figures — including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson — began to suggest that Epps had been spared prosecution for a very different reason: because he was a covert government asset under the protection of his handlers.

NEW YORK TIMES

Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’m still running’

WAUKEE, Iowa — Asa Hutchinson surveyed the beer and burger joint. ‘’Do we have any Iowans here?’’ the Republican presidential candidate asked dubiously.

He hesitated, knowing there weren’t many. Most of the faces staring back were students visiting from Duke University, attending Iowa caucus campaign events hosted by several candidates to learn more about the state’s democratic tradition.

One woman couldn’t quite figure him out. ‘’Was he a state trooper?’’ wondered Debbie White, who was visiting Iowa and had heard snippets of Hutchinson’s speech on fentanyl and immigration.

Canvassing earlier in the day also gave rise to some confusion. ‘’I knocked on a door today, and they said they loved me,’’ Hutchinson said in an interview. ‘’And they said, ‘Who are you going to support?’ and I said, ‘I’m still running.’ ‘’

There are long shots, longer shots, and then there is Hutchinson, a former two-term Arkansas governor-turned-2024-footnote. Months after better-polling, better-funded candidates such as Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and former vice president Mike Pence concluded they had no path in a race dominated by former president Donald Trump and ended their campaigns, Hutchinson is still running.

‘’Asa is not going to do well in the caucus,’’ said John Hughes, who formerly lived in Arkansas but retired in Iowa, ‘’but I’m going to vote for him because I like him, I like what he says, and I know he’s a good guy.’’

In a pre-Trump era, Hutchinson might have fared far better. He has the resume of conservative accomplishments and executive experience that would have likely made him a serious contender for the nomination. First appointed the youngest federal prosecutor in the country by then-president Ronald Reagan, Hutchinson became a conservative fixture in the once-blue Arkansas, serving three terms in Congress. Under President George W. Bush, he headed the Drug Enforcement Administration and then went on to the Department of Homeland Security, overseeing the creation of the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. When he ran for his second and last term as the state’s governor, he won more votes than any previous Arkansas governor.

But Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, and Hutchinson trails well behind him and the rest of the pack. The former governor has under 1 percent support, according to some polling averages.

Hutchinson said he intends to stay in the race through the caucus because he believes he can return normalcy to the country and party and will reevaluate depending on if he exceeds his expectations, but he declined to define what that would be.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump campaign uses civics lesson to attract Iowa caucusgoers

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Well before Donald Trump takes the stage, a waiting audience of hundreds of supporters sits captivated as dramatic music begins to swell throughout the room. On projector screens, a rotating Earth appears.

“Making America Great Again starts one place on Earth, and one place only,” a deep-voiced narrator begins as the image zooms into the middle of the nation. “Right here in Iowa.”

It’s the beginning of a nearly three-minute “Schoolhouse Rock!”-like video featuring an animated character named Marlon, who informs viewers of “everything you need to know about how to successfully caucus for President Trump.”

The goal is to turn out a wave of first-time caucusgoers and generate a commanding win for the former president in Iowa’s leadoff voting contest on Jan. 15.

Most campaigns use face time at events to encourage Iowans to caucus for the candidate, and they rely on pledge cards with names, addresses, and phone numbers to contact supporters again later. But the Trump campaign doesn’t wait until after the voters leave the venue — they are filling in any gaps in knowledge of how the caucuses work on site.

ASSOCIATED PRESS