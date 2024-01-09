Boston program under Walsh showed promise of a child savings account

Thanks to state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg for her years-long push to establish a Baby Bonds program (“Financial help right from the start,” Page A1, Dec. 27, 2023).

In 2016, then-mayor Marty Walsh established Boston Saves, a program that seeds a savings account for children in the Boston Public Schools. Walsh was inspired by a program that had been started in San Francisco in 2011.

Boston Saves, which was launched with an initial investment from the Eos Foundation and Boston linkage funds that had been collected from commercial property developers, provides additional investment for children whose parents participate in financial literacy programs or add to these accounts themselves.