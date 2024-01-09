Boston program under Walsh showed promise of a child savings account

Thanks to state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg for her years-long push to establish a Baby Bonds program (“Financial help right from the start,” Page A1, Dec. 27, 2023).
In 2016, then-mayor Marty Walsh established Boston Saves, a program that seeds a savings account for children in the Boston Public Schools. Walsh was inspired by a program that had been started in San Francisco in 2011.
Boston Saves, which was launched with an initial investment from the Eos Foundation and Boston linkage funds that had been collected from commercial property developers, provides additional investment for children whose parents participate in financial literacy programs or add to these accounts themselves.
Programs like this can be challenging because the return on investment takes many years and funders and policy makers are often searching for fast, election-cycle impact. But there is compelling research, including from the Boston Federal Reserve, that points to these products as a great wealth-building tool. Perhaps even more important, one study showed that children with even a small amount of savings were three times more likely to enroll in college and more than four and a half times more likely to graduate from college. The investment carries a psychological impact, signaling to children that their school and their government believe in them and that they can do anything.
Joyce Linehan
Dorchester
The writer is the former chief of policy and planning in the Walsh administration.