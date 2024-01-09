May I have a word: That’s a wrap!

Jean Lynch, of Franklin, said: “ Xmess comes to mind.” But, Jean, wouldn’t that be better reserved to describe the website formerly known as Twitter?

Richard Jensen, of Cohasset, proposed a term he modestly deemed “obvious and probably widely suggested: Christmess .” And right on cue, Jim Dexter, of Methuen, and Jack Hobin made the same suggestion.

Last time , I asked you to come up with a term for the “holiday detritus that materializes at this time of year,” littering front yards, overflowing trash barrels, and so on.

Celina Chalifoux, of Dedham, told me: “Your challenge made me think of the many inflatable Santas I saw this year that found themselves firmly in a faceplant vs. being upright and jolly. Reindeer blown onto their sides, Elsa with her face in the ground . . . How gloomy! I call these forlornaments.” Pat Sullivan, of Weymouth, proposed this word too.

Advertisement

Similarly but more specifically, Naomi Angoff Chedd, of Brookline, came up with a term derived from the Strauss operetta “Die Fledermaus.” She reported: “I spotted a flat and lifeless lawn display, a Mickey and Minnie Mouse dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus. What could this be other than Deflatermice?”

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

All of these words are great, but I guess I prefer nonsectarian and secular ones. I’ll leave it to you to decide whether that’s because I want to be inclusive or want to avoid implying that those of us who celebrate Christmas are especially messy.

Liz Kelley, of Orleans, wrote: “I thought of a word right away for holiday detritus, probably because I’ve been running across stray ornaments and such for a couple of weeks now. The storm we had on Dec. 17 scattered holidross all over my neighborhood!”

Normund Strautin, of Chelsea, alliterated: “Yours truly is tangled in treacly tinsel tussling with trash terms: I can’t decide which of the several terms I came up with is the best.” So, Norman, allow me to decide for you. My favorite is holidetritus/holidaytritus.

Advertisement

Donn Tyler, of Sandwich, told me: “The Brits call it holidebris.”

I found this claim surprising and asked my personal expert on British English, Amanda, about it. When she’s not hanging out with me, Amanda does things like judge dressage competitions alongside (then) Prince Charles. Over the years, Amanda has explained many things British to me.

Memorably, after Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, was ridiculed for saying “Pleased to meet you” upon being introduced to Queen Elizabeth, I asked Amanda what that was about. “It’s so very common,” she declared. But what is a well-spoken person to say instead? She answered firmly: “‘How do you do’ — and it’s not a question.”

So, what about holidebris? Is this indeed a familiar British witticism? Amanda replied: “Definitely not!”

John Foster, of Lynn, thought the stuff in question might be rejecorations. Rosalie Kaufman, of Swampscott, reported: “Whenever I see the trash left over from all the festivities waiting to be picked up, I think ‘This is the holiday haul-away.’” Bob Mangano, of Natick, submitted “a mash-up of fest and vestige”— namely, festige. And Josh Leventhal’s mother, Barbara, suggested glitter litter.

Would that I could award bragging rights to everyone this and every time, but that would be shirking my duty. I’d say holidebris is both clever and clear, and since the Brits aren’t laying claim to it (according to the internet as well as Amanda), why don’t we take it for our own? I hereby award Donn Tyler — and Marc McGarry, of Newton Highlands, who also proposed it — bragging rights for the coinage. Well done, Donn and Marc!

Advertisement

Now Normund Strautin, of Chelsea, wants to know: “Can your readers come up with a name for the disappointing, empty feeling of blowing most or all of your resolutions by Groundhog Day?”

Evidently, this feeling is a common one. Sources differ as to how many Americans make and keep New Year’s resolutions, but some report that 23 percent of resolvers have thrown in the towel by the end of the first week, 43 percent have done so by the end of January, and only 9 percent actually go on to achieve their goal.

But best of luck with your resolutions! Send your suggestions for Normund’s word to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, Jan. 19, and kindly tell me where you live. Responses may be edited. And please keep in mind that meanings in search of words are always welcome.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer and editor in Cambridge.