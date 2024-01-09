NASA postpones landing astronauts on the moon until at least 2026

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts will have to wait until next year before flying to the moon and another few years before landing on it, under the latest round of delays announced by NASA on Tuesday.

The space agency had planned to send four astronauts around the moon late this year, but pushed the flight to September 2025 because of technical issues. The first human moon landing in more than 50 years also got bumped, from 2025 to 2026.

The news came barely an hour after a Pittsburgh company abandoned its own attempt to land its spacecraft on the moon because of a mission-ending fuel leak.