Aaron Rodgers reveals what he and Bill Belichick spoke about before Patriots-Jets game

“I was bummed out not to be playing,” Rodgers said. “I was bummed out that this could be his last time he’s in New England, but none of that came up. We actually talked about a snow game in 2019 at MetLife when the Packers played the Giants. I just think it would be so fun to have a glass of scotch with Bill and talk ball.”

The pair talked before the game as well, according to Rodgers, who talked about the conversation on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show. ”

As Bill Belichick walked off the snowy Gillette Stadium turf after a loss to the Jets in the Patriots’ season finale last Sunday, he stopped for a moment and hugged Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers said the Patriots’ loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field in 2014 also came up in the conversation.

“I think you realize how difficult it is to have sustained success in the league,” Rodgers said. “If anybody has ever played against him, you know what a great strategist he is. We were talking about the 2014 game, right? Pregame. We were laughing because the strategy was so incredible.”

Rodgers went 24 of 38 for 368 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the game. But the four-time MVP still praised Belichick for New England’s game plan and the coach’s ability to rattle off what happened during the game after such a long time.

“I had never kind of seen a defense be able to do that and adjust,” said Rodgers, “where you put your No. 2 corner and a safety on our No. 1 [receiver], you put your No. 1 corner on our No. 2, and then you put your No. 3 on No. 3.

“And then he’s like, man, this guy from Fresno State has this crazy breakout game. Just his recall — it was 9½ years ago and he was talking about what Davante Adams was doing and the plays that he caught, the fact that he had to adjust and different things. I had never seen a guy be able to do that.”

Preparation is considered one of Belichick’s biggest strengths. Rodgers touched on that subject, as well.

“These games are won between Monday and Saturday,” Rodgers said. “Sunday is just the icing on the cake. That’s the time you go play and execute what you’ve been working on. But the true masters can win Monday to Saturday, and he’s one of those guys.”

Rodgers said he and Belichick met during a pro-am golf tournament at Pebble Beach years ago, and they’ve found each other after games ever since.

He said he’s grateful for the time they’ve shared.

“I love his knowledge of the game. I have a ton of respect for him. I don’t think he’s done,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if he’s going to move on or if their time is done there in New England, but I think the NFL is better with him in it and I’m thankful for all the little moments I’ve gotten to share with Bill over the years and just tell him how much I respect him and believe he’s made a great impact on the game.”

