Bruins at Coyotes: After overtime loss in Colorado, Boston has some rebounding to do

With two goals on Monday, Brad Marchand moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Bruins’ all-time points list with 899, passing Rick Middelton. Next up is Phil Esposito (1,012).

The Bruins head from the mountains to the desert to take on the Coyotes, who sit two games over .500 and near the bottom of the Central Division.

Their West Coast swing didn’t start on a winning note, but the Bruins don’t have time to dwell on Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves in the Bruins’ loss, so Linus Ullmark is on deck to start between the pipes.

Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. Let’s get into it.

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -160. O/U: 6.0.

BRUINS

Season record: 24-8-7. vs. spread: 22-17. Over/under: 20-19

Last 10 games: 5-3-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

COYOTES

Season record: 19-17-2. vs. spread: 19-19. Over/under: 20-16, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 6-4-0. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 131, Arizona 112

Goals allowed: Boston 104, Arizona 114

Power play: Boston 27.1%, Arizona 23.0%

Penalty minutes: Boston 415, Arizona 447

Penalty kill: Boston 85.8%, Arizona 79.7%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.0%, Arizona 46.5%

Stat of the day: Boston is 5-1-1 since a season-long losing streak of four games (0-2-2) from Dec. 16-23.

Notes: Johnny Beecher returned to the lineup against the Avalanche in place of Jakub Lauko. Coach Jim Montgomery said faceoffs have been “a bit of an issue” lately and cited Beecher’s skill in that area. Having been scratched two of the last three games, Beecher rewarded Montgomery’s faith with a game-tying goal in the second period. ... The Bruins finished Monday’s game with just five defensemen, as Brandon Carlo missed the third period due to an upper-body injury. ... With a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Arizona has lost three straight to begin the calendar year and a five-game homestand. ... With a six-game win streak, Winnipeg has overtaken Boston for the top spot in the overall NHL standings by a point.

