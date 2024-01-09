Celtics’ Luke Kornet on his ‘ice in my veins’ free throws: ‘I felt like it was suitable’

Center Luke Kornet insists the Celtics were not up to anything sneaky when guard Sam Hauser initially went to the foul line instead of him when Kornet was fouled late in the third quarter Saturday night vs. the Pacers.

With 48 seconds left, Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson committed a foul going for an offensive rebound over Kornet. The Celtics were in the penalty, and as they walked to the other end, Hauser stepped to the free throw line and was prepared to shoot before a referee stepped in.

“To be honest, at first I kind of wasn’t paying attention and I didn’t even realize we were in the bonus,” Kornet said. “So I was just kind of walking to the other end and didn’t realize we were all walking to a free throw. So I just kind of stood on the side. Then I think someone told Sam, ‘You take it.’ I just kind of zoned out. Then right as the ref was about to give him the ball, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s supposed to be me up there.’ But then it’s like, ‘Whatever.’ So he ended up almost shooting them. But it was just kind of not paying attention, really.”