Defense continues to be the calling card for Notre Dame (Hingham) girls’ hockey

“We were always playing street hockey outside, and being the only girl, my brothers would just stick me in the net,” said Larkin, now a senior goaltender at Notre Dame Academy (Hingham). “I grew a love for the position and begged my parents to let me play on the ice, and eventually, they caved.”

The younger sister to four hockey-playing brothers, she would often be called upon to help with their target practice.

Ava Larkin’s parents put her on skates as soon as she could walk.

With an almost perfect save percentage (.989) and a 0.38 goals against average, Larkin — along with sophomore Erin Kral (.950 save%) — serves as the backbone of an unflappable defense behind NDA’s success.

Advertisement

The Cougars, ranked third in this week’s Globe Top 20, are 6-2-1 through their first nine games, the latest victory a pivotal 2-0 triumph over previously-undefeated Malden Catholic on Jan 6.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite the pressure of facing such a skilled opponent, Larkin and her defense carried an air of nonchalance as they stepped onto the ice for the first period — and that feeling never wavered. Larkin’s 23 quick, calculated stops rarely left the puck loose. The Cougar defenders were completely in-sync, forming a wall in front of Larkin that prevented her from seeing a single shot through their two penalty kills.

According to coach John Findley, this is the standard.

“That’s the strength of our team — defense,” the sixth-year head coach said. “We have a post-and-trail system on our penalty kill … the defense just doesn’t move. [They] just stay in their spots so we clog up the ice on [our opponents].”

Defensive excellence is the standard for Notre Dame (Hingham) girls' hockey. Debee Tlumacki

The Cougars have only let up six goals this season — half as many as last year’s 12 in as many games — and they’ve only allowed more than one goal twice. Five of their wins have been shutouts.

Advertisement

A constant strength through Findley’s tenure at the helm, NDA’s defensive model places one forward at the back of the cluster to remind each player of their responsibility in each zone, to generate more offensive chances up the ice. As a result, the troop of skilled blueliners, led by senior captains Sarah Francis and Lucy DelGallo, is accompanied by an offense that averages just under three goals per game.

According to Francis, the success of the unusual composition is rooted in trust.

“We have faith that each person is going to get the job done … We try to go into each period with a positive mindset and take it shift by shift,” Francis said. “That helps our game in the offensive zone because we can try to put our creativity to the test and make something happen [from] the defensemen as well as the forwards.”

That confidence sets Larkin at ease in the crease, too.

“It’s very easy to play calm and collected when I have such a good team that I can trust,” the 5-foot-8-inch netminder said. “I know that if I miss a rebound, then my forwards and my defense are back, and they’re ready to help me right away as best they can.”

Where the team sometimes falls short, Findley said, is in its “puck luck” — the deciding factor in the Cougars’ losses to No. 1 St. Mary’s (2-0) and Boston Latin (2-1), as well as a tie with Braintree (0-0).

Advertisement

“We got beaten by two goalies [St. Mary’s and Boston Latin]. We had 40 shots in each game, and we just couldn’t score,” Findley said. “It’s just puck luck.”

The Cougars haven’t been to the Division 1 title game since Findley’s first season, but each year since they’ve danced between the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the semifinals last winter, eventual state champion Shrewsbury beat them by one goal. The year before, they suffered the same fate in the quarterfinals.

With a little more puck luck, Findley believes the Cougars can go all the way this season.

“We can make the finals if we play our cards right and we work hard,” Findley said. “We just have to find more goals, that’s all.”

Malden Catholic's Brianna Donegan chases Notre Dame's Emma Burke. Notre Dame's only losses this season were to No. 1 St. Mary’s (2-0) and Boston Latin (2-1). Debee Tlumacki

Ice chips

▪ On a Falmouth roster that only goes 17 players deep, with 10 that are freshmen or younger, it’s only natural that the returning top scorer stands out. Junior Casey Roth leads the seventh-ranked Clippers (7-1-0) in points just as she did a year ago.

“She’s very talented, she can do it all — all 200 feet,” coach Brian Ferreira said of Roth. “She’s still young, and she’s got all the tools to be a really good player.”

But among the newcomers, freshman Maeve Turner has emerged as the Clippers’ leading scorer with 12 goals through eight games. Aspen Devlin, the lone goalie on the roster, is another freshman. Rylinn Briggs and Estelle Duffany are key members of the D corps, and the Clippers newcomer third line — Regan Ferreira (Brian’s daughter), eighth-grader Violet Cox, and Caroline Shearer — are seeing regular shifts against top competition.

Advertisement

“It’s one thing when you’re playing u14, u16, but now these are 14-year-old kids going up against 18-year-olds,” Ferreira said. “They’re really holding their own.”

The Clippers’ lone loss came to No. 6 Burlington (5-1-0) in overtime, and they hold key wins over No. 8 Nauset (5-1-0) and No. 11 Sandwich (4-3-1). A rematch with Nauset looms, as well as a meeting with upstart No. 15 Martha’s Vineyard (5-1-0) within the next two weeks.

▪ The first round of MIAA power rankings is due to be released Friday, with updated rankings releasing each Tuesday and Friday through the end of the regular season.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 12 PLNR at Masconomet, 8:05 p.m. — It’s a big Northeastern Conference battle Wednesday night. Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading is on a four-game winning streak, while the Chieftains have lost two straight and will be looking to get back on track.

Saturday, Barnstable at No. 7 Falmouth, 5 p.m. — A battle of two of Cape Cod’s best see Falmouth face a Barnstable squad riding a two-game winning streak, including a big victory over Rhode Island’s La Salle Academy.

Saturday, No. 10 Methuen/Tewksbury at No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury, 6:20 p.m. — It’ll be a big nonleague clash for the No. 10 Red Rangers, who have shut out their last four opponents, while the fifth-ranked Warriors have only allowed one goal over their last three games.

Advertisement

Saturday, Bishop Feehan at No. 8 Nauset/Monomoy, 7:10 p.m. — Feehan has played the spoiler for a few teams this season, and will look to do so against another of the Globe’s Top 10 teams in this nonleague affair.

Monday, No. 3 Notre Dame (H) at No. 9 Hingham, 3 p.m. — Town bragging rights are on the line as the pair of top-10 teams duel on Monday afternoon. Both teams have had up-and-down results over the last two weeks, and will be looking to steady the ship.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.