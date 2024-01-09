EMass girls’ hockey: At 6-0-1, St. Mary’s still atop Globe Top 20

Undefeated St. Mary’s continues to be in the top spot in the Boston Globe girls’ hockey poll this week.
Following the No. 1 Spartans remains Duxbury, which has not let up a goal in three consecutive games. Notre Dame-Hingham leaps to third after handing No. 4 Malden Catholic its first loss of the season. Lincoln-Sudbury rounds out the top five for the second straight week, scoring 12 goals in its last three games.
Entering the rankings for the first time this season: No. 17 Needham, No. 18 Boston Latin, and No. 19 Dedham. Boston Latin earned an impressive victory over No. 3 NDA last Wednesday, while Needham’s offensive output continues to increase. Dedham is in the midst of a three-game win streak that began with an upset of No. 13 Canton. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Jan. 9, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. Mary’s
|6-0-1
|1
|2.
|Duxbury
|7-1-0
|2
|3.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|6-2-1
|4
|4.
|Malden Catholic
|6-1-1
|3
|5.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|6-1-1
|5
|6.
|Burlington
|5-1-0
|6
|7.
|Falmouth
|7-1-0
|7
|8.
|Nauset
|5-1-0
|10
|9.
|Hingham
|5-2-1
|9
|10.
|Methuen
|6-1-0
|8
|11.
|Sandwich
|4-3-1
|13
|12.
|Peabody
|6-1-0
|15
|13.
|Canton
|7-2-0
|16
|14.
|Pembroke
|7-1-0
|17
|15.
|Martha’s Vineyard
|6-1-0
|–
|16.
|Milton
|6-3-0
|–
|17.
|Needham
|4-2-1
|–
|18.
|Boston Latin
|7-2-1
|–
|19.
|Dedham
|5-2-0
|–
|20.
|Gloucester
|7-2-0
|20
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.