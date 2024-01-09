EMass girls’ hockey: At 6-0-1, St. Mary’s still atop Globe Top 20

Undefeated St. Mary’s continues to be in the top spot in the Boston Globe girls’ hockey poll this week.

Following the No. 1 Spartans remains Duxbury, which has not let up a goal in three consecutive games. Notre Dame-Hingham leaps to third after handing No. 4 Malden Catholic its first loss of the season. Lincoln-Sudbury rounds out the top five for the second straight week, scoring 12 goals in its last three games.

Entering the rankings for the first time this season: No. 17 Needham, No. 18 Boston Latin, and No. 19 Dedham. Boston Latin earned an impressive victory over No. 3 NDA last Wednesday, while Needham’s offensive output continues to increase. Dedham is in the midst of a three-game win streak that began with an upset of No. 13 Canton. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.