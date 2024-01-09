EMass girls’ hockey: A high 5 for Latin Academy/Fontbonne’s Isabelle Medua, who headlines Players of the Week

Isabelle Medua, Latin Academy/Fontbonne — The senior netted five goals over two games, scoring two goals in a 4-0 shutout of Ursuline Academy. She followed it up with a hat trick in a 7-1 victory over Nantucket on Saturday.
Kacey Curran, Bishop Stang — In a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Bishop Fenwick, the junior winger scored two goals and an assist.
Julia Flynn, Franklin — The junior scored the overtime winner over Hockomock League foe King Philip Saturday. Her two tallies in the 4-3 victory marked her third consecutive game with multiple points.
Maeve Murray, Boston Latin — In a huge week for No. 18 Boston Latin, the senior scored twice in a 3-2 edging of Waltham.
Advertisement
Julianna Taylor, HPNA — The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op skated to a 1-1 tie with defending D1 state champion Shrewsbury on Saturday behind 39 saves from the junior netminder.