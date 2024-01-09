EMass girls’ hockey: A high 5 for Latin Academy/Fontbonne’s Isabelle Medua, who headlines Players of the Week

Isabelle Medua, Latin Academy/Fontbonne — The senior netted five goals over two games, scoring two goals in a 4-0 shutout of Ursuline Academy. She followed it up with a hat trick in a 7-1 victory over Nantucket on Saturday.

Kacey Curran, Bishop Stang — In a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Bishop Fenwick, the junior winger scored two goals and an assist.

Julia Flynn, Franklin — The junior scored the overtime winner over Hockomock League foe King Philip Saturday. Her two tallies in the 4-3 victory marked her third consecutive game with multiple points.