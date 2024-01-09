On a grand night, Teagan Swint continues torrid scoring to power Newton North boys’ basketball past Brookline

While he has some catching up to do after missing more than half of last season to injury, Swint led all scorers with 22 points, including 11 of the Tigers’ 13 points in the fourth quarter as the hosts grinded out a 55-41 win over Bay State Carey foe Brookline Tuesday night to snap a two-game skid.

NEWTON — On a night when Newton North honored the 17 players in the history of its boys’ and girls’ programs to reach the 1,000-point plateau, junior guard Teagan Swint showed why he might be the Tigers best bet to be the next one added to the list.

“He’s fun to coach. I can get on him. He responds to coaching, and he’s a terrific shooter,” said Newton North coach Paul Connolly. “If Teagan didn’t get hurt last year, he’s the next kid to go on that list, but we’ll see. I haven’t looked at the book yet. He can put up numbers.”

Despite Swint needing to carry the load offensively, Connolly is pleased where his team is at 5-2 overall, and 4-1 in the BSC after losing 10 players from a year ago.

Brookline (4-4, 3-2) pulled within five points early in the fourth quarter, at 42-37, on a deep 3-pointer from Claudio Oster.

Leading 48-39 with 2:11 to go, Swint drilled a deep contested 3 with the shot clock starting to go off as it went through the net, to push the advantage back into double figures for the rest of the game.

Brookline was led by junior Alan Shi’s 16 points despite spending much of the first half on the bench after picking up two quick fouls.

“He’s key to our success, and when we have to sit him for 12 minutes or so, it’s hard to win,” Brookline coach Johnny Williams said of his star center.

Newton North unveiled a banner honoring the 17 players, going as far back as Russ Halloran in 1956 to Abigail Wright, who graduated last year and now playing at Harvard. Among those on the list include Corey Lowe (2006), Michael Thorpe (2014) and Sherry Levin (1980), who reached four figures before the 3-point line and when girls played with the same sized ball as the boys.

“It was a neat night to have all these guys come back and all these ex-players,” said Connolly, who is in his 23rd season and won state titles in 2005 and 2006.

Anthony Gurley (2006) holds the school record with 1,856 points.

