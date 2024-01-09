LeBron James had something to say about the officiating at the end of the Celtics-Pacers game

The score was tied at 131 with 3.2 seconds left when Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a shot blocked by Indiana’s Buddy Hield. Officials whistled Hield for a foul on the play, but later reversed the call after Indiana challenged it.

But, the call didn’t go the Celtics’ way and they ended up losing by two.

“See what I’m saying!🤦🏾‍♂️ JB clearly got hit in the back of the head,” James wrote. “They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn’t. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And y’all see why I be going 🦍💩out there when it happens.”

Advertisement

According to the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Hield confirmed that he did have a conversation with Mazzulla about what happened.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I mean, I told Joe what I told Joe,” he said. “But they have three refs out there and they had the replay center, and that’s what replay is for, I guess. I was thinking I might have hit [Brown] a little bit, but they have three refs out there and they have cameras and they slow down the angles of it. I felt like it was not excessive contact. I know I touched the ball, I maybe nicked Brown in the head a little bit. I’m not too sure.”

Brown said he was upset about the call and called for it to be investigated.

“And that’s what [ticked] me off, because I know I got hit in the head,” Brown said. “And you see on the replay, it’s pretty obvious I got hit in the head. Then you look me in my eye and tell me that I didn’t. I think that needs to be investigated. Cost my team a game and of course I’m [ticked] about it.”

Advertisement

Mazzulla said he’s eager to see the NBA’s referee’s report on the final two minutes.

“We’ll see what happens [Tuesday] at 4:00,” said Mazzulla.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.