Mike Vrabel’s firing by the Titans could be bad news for Bill Belichick

Vrabel, 48, is believed to be Robert Kraft’s “home run” choice as next head coach , per sources close to the Patriots. Now that Vrabel is no longer employed by the Titans, he is teed up for Kraft like a batting-practice fastball.

But that path got a lot more complicated Tuesday when the Titans fired coach Mike Vrabel after six years.

On Monday, Bill Belichick left open the possibility of giving up control of the 53-man roster if it means staying on as Patriots coach. Belichick’s willingness to cede power could be the path that keeps him in Foxborough.

Kraft could still keep Belichick, especially if it also means bringing back Josh McDaniels to fix the offense and someone like Scott Pioli to oversee player acquisition.

But Vrabel’s availability changes everything — especially since he’s a free agent and won’t cost the Patriots draft picks. All it will take from Kraft is a fat check for Vrabel to come coach his team, and a fat check for Belichick as a parting gift after 24 seasons.

Kraft is clearly enamored with Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls in eight seasons as a Patriots player. Vrabel sat next to Kraft in the owner’s box during the Oct. 22 home game against Buffalo, when Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame at halftime. Notably, the Patriots’ only home win of 2023 came on Mike Vrabel Day.

It was an odd display, perhaps the only time in NFL history a coach sat with a different team’s owner during a game. At the latest owners’ meeting in December, I asked a member of the Titans if they were OK with Vrabel sitting with Kraft, and if they thought the Patriots were trying to recruit him.

“Why can’t it be both?” the Titan responded.

Vrabel seems open to coming back to Foxborough, as well. During that halftime speech, he quipped that “we” have a game to win today. Despite leaving in 2009 on less-than-great terms, Vrabel deep down is still an old-school Patriot.

The big question is, why would the Patriots want Vrabel if the Titans don’t? Vrabel went 54-45 in six years with the Titans, struggling in his last two (13-21). The Patriots need to fix their offense, but Vrabel is a defense-oriented coach, and the Titans finished 28th and 27th in points the last two seasons.

Vrabel got a lucrative extension from the Titans in the 2022 offseason, but his relationship with the team began to fracture almost immediately. He was clearly upset with the trade of receiver A.J. Brown that played a part in general manager Jon Robinson getting fired.

Vrabel’s relationship with the Titans appeared to worsen last year when the team surprisingly hired GM Ran Carthon from the 49ers instead of promoting assistant GM Ryan Cowden, who was Vrabel’s choice, per league sources.

In a statement Tuesday, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said her organization seeks “an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions.”

But while Vrabel and the Titans grew apart, he checks a lot of boxes for Kraft and the Patriots.

Vrabel is youngish (48), and as a former player, he can relate to players. He’s a cornerstone Patriot with three championships. He probably is one of the few coaches with the experience, confidence, and cachet to replace a legend like Belichick.

And the man can definitely coach. Vrabel went 41-24 in his first four years with Tennessee. He was the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year when the Titans went 12-5 and finished with the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He made the playoffs three years in a row (2019-21), taking the Titans to an AFC Championship game in 2019 with two road playoff wins, and earned the No. 1 seed in 2021.

One of Vrabel’s road playoff wins came at Gillette Stadium, defeating Tom Brady in his final home game as a Patriot. Games like that stick with someone like Kraft.

Vrabel embraces analytics, which is definitely appealing to Jonathan Kraft. He isn’t afraid to go for it on fourth down. And he pulled off a remarkable win over the Dolphins last month, smartly going for the 2-pointer when the score was 27-19 instead of kicking the PAT.

Vrabel also presents the Krafts with more options for rebuilding the organization.

With Belichick, the Patriots’ only real options are to hire old names like McDaniels and Pioli. Vrabel, though, has connections inside and outside the Patriots after coaching the last 13 years at Ohio State and with the Texans and Titans.

Vrabel certainly could work with McDaniels as offensive coordinator. He also could work with Bill O’Brien if the Krafts don’t want to move on from him. Vrabel worked for O’Brien for four years in Houston.

If the Patriots want a complete split from the past and a whole new offense, Vrabel could hire Arthur Smith, who was just fired as Falcons head coach. Smith was Vrabel’s offensive coordinator in 2019-20 and got remarkable production out of Ryan Tannehill, who threw 55 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions and had a 110.6 passer rating that ranked second among all quarterbacks for those two seasons.

Vrabel also could bring in Todd Downing, who was the Titans’ OC in 2021-22 and worked for the Jets this past season.

Vrabel has connections at general manager, too. He certainly could pair up with Pioli, Dave Ziegler, or other ex-Patriots. He could team up with Robinson, also a former longtime Patriot, though it’s unclear if Vrabel and Robinson are still on good terms following the Brown trade in 2022. Vrabel could bring in Cowden, who left the Titans last year and is now with the Giants.

There’s also chatter from league sources about the Patriots wanting Nick Caserio back, though the Texans’ success this year may make it tough for him to shake free.

As for why Vrabel wasn’t traded instead of being fired, it was the same dynamic that will ultimately prevent the Patriots from trading Belichick. Vrabel was under contract, and had all the leverage. He would never accept his new team giving up draft picks to the Titans, and the Titans, smartly, didn’t try. They cut their losses.

One reason to give pause to hiring Vrabel would be the fallout with Jerod Mayo. It may not be the best look for the Krafts to bypass a Black coach — who was endorsed a year ago as the likely coach-in-waiting — for a white coach. But if the Krafts make Mayo defensive coordinator with the title and a pay bump, that could be enough to make everyone happy.

Here’s one last wrinkle: Vrabel’s agent, according to a league source, is Neil Cornrich — the same Neil Cornrich who has worked with Belichick since his Cleveland days. Having Cornrich as the point man could help make it a seamless exit from Belichick and transition to Vrabel.

Belichick is still going to meet with the Krafts multiple times in the next days and weeks, and is hoping to persuade them to bring him back for a 25th year.

But with Vrabel now available as an unrestricted free agent, the Krafts may finally decide to take a new path.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.