Patriots lineman Trent Brown tells his story of ‘a year like no other’ in new report

The story kicks off with Brown slamming anonymous sources within the Patriots organization who leaked information he considers inaccurate.

There has been a considerable amount of reporting on Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown this season on topics such as missed games, lateness to meetings, and a perceived unwillingness to battle through injuries.

“It’s been a rough year,” Brown said. “This has been a year like no other that I’ve had in my NFL career as far as the amount of anonymous sources that have come forward to spew complete lies about my character.”

Advertisement

“It’s been tough to even go in the building every day knowing that there’s somebody that I probably look at every day, or smiles in my face every day, that is running a smear campaign.”

The Boston Herald reported Brown openly spoke about wanting to join an NFC team next year. Brown denied saying that.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ve never openly said anything about any NFC team or anything like that,” Brown said. “It’s always been about me being wherever God wants me to be, and me handling my current situation.”

As for his lack of playing time near the end of the year, Brown said that he was ill for “pretty much the last month.” He said multiple illnesses, including strep throat, the flu, and bronchitis, hit him during that period. Brown missed six games, and made just eight starts this season.

The 30-year-old tackle said he skipped offseason practices because he “wanted to be a dad” and had a travel issue that caused him to be late to the team’s minicamp. The Patriots asked him to report early to training camp, and Brown did not like that.

“Of course, as a nine-year vet, that had me a little ticked off because you got me reporting with the rookies and I’m not injured,” Brown said.

Advertisement

The Patriots tied for the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL this season. Brown said he believes it’s not all Mac Jones’s fault, though the quarterback did struggle in his third season. Brown pointed to the decision to replace Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia, as well as an inability to retain talent on the offensive line, as issues that derailed Jones.

“If you pay Ted Karras, who played a hell of a season at left guard before he left to go to Cincinnati, I think that solves an issue,” Brown said. “I think if you don’t trade Shaq Mason, who’s an All-Pro guard, that solves an issue. I don’t think it was necessary for those moves to be made. And then to not really replace them with guys of their caliber.”

Brown said one of his issues with the team is the coaching staff messing with him.

“I’ve even heard from coaches how they’ll sit in staff meetings and they’ll be talking about how they can expletive] with me,” Brown said. “Like, I guess trying to get me out of character or whatever. It’s really crazy to think that we’re spending time talking about that instead of getting better.”

Ultimately, Brown said he has some issues to settle with the Patriots but is open to returning if they can be fixed.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brown said. “I think before that would take place, some things would need to be hashed out and understood.”

Advertisement

One of the things the Patriots need to do a better job or understanding going forward is how players want to be treated, Brown said.

“There just needs to be more attention on signing and drafting good players,” Brown said. “And also understanding that Foxboro is not a vacation spot. You’ve got to spend some money to get good players, and you’ve got to spend money to keep your good players in-house. And once they’re in-house, you’ve got to treat them with some respect and common decency as a human being.”





Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.